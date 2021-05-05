Insights on the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarker Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Industry Verticals and Region

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarker Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarker is estimated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 21.28% during the years 2021-2028.



The growing occurrence of NASH among people, paired with the increasing incidence rate of metabolic comorbidities, is boosting the reviewed market on a growth path. Besides, an increase in awareness regarding non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is opening new avenues for the NASH biomarker market over the projected period.



However, side-effects of NASH therapeutics, along with the unavailability of specialized diagnostic tests for NAFLD, are hampering the expansion of the global market on a large scale.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market includes the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth rate in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarker market during the forecast period. The region's growth can be attributed to the advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, the surge in the prevalence of NASH, and improvement in economic conditions. Along with this, the growing healthcare awareness in emerging economies, including India and China, is expected to further influence the growth of the NASH biomarker market around the APAC region in the upcoming years.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The prominent companies engaged in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarker include Allergan, Merck & Co, Novartis AG, Viking Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Novo Nordisk, Genfit SA, Pfizer Inc, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences Inc, AstraZeneca, Zydus Cadila, and Siemens Healthineers.



Allergan is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-country products. Its product portfolio includes cenicriviroc that blocks two chemokine receptors involved in inflammatory and fibrogenic pathways. This product's phase 3 AURORA plans to enroll a large number of patients suffering from NASH. Allergen has operations in numerous regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, serving a wide consumer base. It is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.



