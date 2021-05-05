Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Report 2021-2028: Kits & Reagents, Blood Collection Tubes, Devices & Systems

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cells Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology; By Application; By Product; By Specimen; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global circulating tumor cells market size is expected to reach USD 26.45 Billion by 2028



Circulating tumor cells obtained via liquid biopsies are safer, cheaper, and less invasive than other surgical biopsies as liquid biopsies are considered a valuable tool in cancer diagnosis, before and after the onset of disease. Though circulating tumor cells technology is still under research phase but used for the prognosis of several cancer forms including, breast, melanoma, lung, colon, pancreas, and glioblastoma.



In the future, doctors would have a better chance of fighting cancer via liquid biopsies, and researchers would detect circulating tumor cells before any metastatic growth happens. Currently, circulating tumor cell-based screening and analysis are at a nascent market stage. The market dominance of cell-free DNA units over circulating tumor cells in cancer diagnosis has led to less share in clinical applications. The presence of circulating tumor cells in the bloodstream indicates a risk of metastasis and emergence of tumors.



Owing to the advantages and non-invasiveness of CTCs, the market companies and concerned academic institutions are undertaking several strategic initiatives to expand of CTCs in clinical facilities. In this direction, in October 2019, Bioloidics collaborated with Genome Institute of Singapore to develop a circulating tumor assay using the company's in-proprietary ClearCell FX1 technology.



The research market segment is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the assessment period. This high market growth is due to the fact that most of the products currently being on the market are primarily designed for research settings. Some of the key products currently in the market include Target Selector Platform, Celsee PREP 400, Parsortix Technology, VTX-1, and IsoFlux CTC system.



Companies operating in the market of circulating tumor cells such as Greiner Bio-One; BioFluidica, QIAGEN; Bio-Techne Corporation; Rarecells Diagnostics, ScreenCell, Menarini Silicon Biosystems; Fluxion Biosciences, Sysmex Corporation; Miltenyi Biotec, and Biocept, Inc.

