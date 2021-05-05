Taleam’s Computer and Laptop Repair in Ottawa Provides Partner Update and Offers Discount

OTTAWA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT is constantly changing, and we’re always paying attention. This month, for example, we share updates from two of our partners: Microsoft and Intel.



Windows 10 Update About To Be Released

The new Windows update 20H2 offers increased security protection for your personal computer (PC). In this coming release it will not only be easier to update, and to get things done across multiple devices, but it is also now possible to sync your Android phone to your Windows PC. Taleam Systems is a partner with Microsoft and is here to help install this update, either remotely or on site.



Intel Technology Update: 11th Generation Processors Now Available

11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors help to optimize performance on both laptop and desktop PCs. Features of the new processors include higher-level graphics, wired and wireless connectivity, performance speed, and higher levels of power. We can recommend the right Intel processors for your unique computer needs whether for business or home use.

For the month of May, we are offering a 20% off (limited time only) on any computer service for new customers that includes home and business users. If you need a personal and experienced professional to provide you with laptop repair, we welcome you to contact us today.

Taleam’s computer service and laptop repair include:

-Virus Removals

-Windows 10 Installation

-Computer Tune-up

-Blue Screen

-Network Issues

-Laptop Problems

-Sound Problems

-And much more

For laptop and computer repair, Call 613-979-0309 for same-day Ottawa laptop repair and notebook upgrade for all Dell, HP, Sony, Lenovo, Toshiba and Acer models.

For our customers convenience we have new service hours as of today also: Mon – Fri (9am – 8pm) Saturday (10am – 6pm) & Sunday (11am – 5pm).

Visit our website at www.taleamsystems.com to book appointment online anytime and experience professional computer service today.

Media contact:

Melad Ahmadzai

CEO, Taleam Systems

Phone: 613-979-0309

Website: www.taleamsystems.com