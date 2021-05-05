Outlook on the Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Global Market to 2027 - Growing Demand for Energy-efficient and Advanced Water Treatment Technologies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Type (Membrane Filtration, UV Radiation, Chlorination, Ozonization, Activated Carbon, and Ion Exchange), and Application (Municipal and Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. The Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market is expected to reach $35.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rapid population growth and urbanization, the rising need for new water resources, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases are also a few of the key factors driving the growth of the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market with respect to the type (membrane filtration {MF & UF}, reverse osmosis, UV radiation {UV & UV-H2O2}, chlorination, ozonization, activated carbon {GAC & PAC}, ion exchange, electrochemical water treatment technology, and other treatment technologies), application (municipal and industrial {manufacturing, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, power, energy, pulp & paper, mining, petrochemicals, semiconductors, and other industrial applications}), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



Based on type, the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is mainly segmented into membrane filtration (MF & UF), reverse osmosis, UV radiation (UV & UV-H2O2), chlorination, ozonization, activated carbon (GAC & PAC), ion exchange, electrochemical water treatment technology, and other treatment technologies. The membrane filtration segment accounted for the largest share of the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising health awareness among consumers, growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment, and effective purification and reduced cost of operations offered by membrane filtration technology. However, it is also expected to witness significant growth, as some government bodies across the globe are adopting this technology to provide safe and clean drinking water to households.



Based on application, the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into municipal and industrial. The municipal segment accounted for the largest share of the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the governments' growing focus on water quality and public health, the growing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and the aging existing infrastructure in developed countries. However, the industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growth of the industrial sector and the rising demand for water and wastewater treatments for providing clean and processed water.



Based on industrial application, the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented into manufacturing, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, power, energy, pulp & paper, mining, petrochemicals, semiconductors, and other industrial applications. The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rapid urbanization, technological growth, and an increasing number of manufacturing units that create strong demand for processed water. However, the energy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for clean water and energy.



Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing population, rising demand for advanced residential water treatment, development of membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, the declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investments in water infrastructure, and increasing research & development expenditures.



The key players operating in the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market are Suez Environment S.A. (France), Veolia Environment SA (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Scinor Water America, LLC (U.S.), Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd. (Israel), Outotec Oyj (Finland), Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions, Inc. (Canada), Membracon Ltd. (U.K.), Lamor Corporation Ab (Finland), and Ozone Tech Systems (Sweden).



Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market?

What are the recent developments in the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the tertiary water and wastewater treatment technologies market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Segment Analysis

3.2.1. Market Analysis: by Type

3.2.2. Market Analysis: by Application

3.2.3. Market Analysis: by Industrial Application

3.3. Regional Analysis

3.4. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rapid Population Growth and Urbanization

4.2.2. Lack of Freshwater Resources

4.2.3. Increasing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Installation, Maintenance, and Operating Costs

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Demand for Energy-efficient and Advanced Water Treatment Technologies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Upgrading and Repairing Aging Water Infrastructure

4.6. Pollutant Analysis

4.6.1. Key Pollutants

4.6.1.1. Introduction

4.6.2. Regulatory Assessment

4.6.2.1. Introduction

4.6.3. Pollutant Types

4.6.4. Existing Regulations

4.7. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment

Technologies Market



5. Global Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Membrane Filtration (MF & UF)

5.3. Reverse Osmosis

5.4. Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation (UV & UV-H2O2)

5.5. Chlorination

5.6. Ozonisation

5.7. Activated Carbon (GAC & PAC)

5.8. Ion Exchange

5.9. Electrochemical Water Treatment Technology (Electrocoagulation and Electro-

Oxidation- EEC/EEO)

5.10. Other Treatment Technologies



6. Global Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Municipal Applications

6.3. Industrial Applications

6.3.1. Manufacturing

6.3.2. Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

6.3.3. Power

6.3.4. Energy

6.3.5. Pulp and Paper

6.3.6. Mining

6.3.7. Petrochemicals

6.3.8. Semiconductors

6.3.9. Other Industrial Applications



7. Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Asia-Pacific

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Suez Environment S.A.

9.1.1. Business Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategic Developments

9.1.4.1. Agreements

9.1.4.2. Expansions

9.2. Veolia Environment SA

9.2.1. Business Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Strategic Developments

9.2.4.1. Investments

9.2.4.2. Acquisitions

9.2.4.3. Agreements

9.3. Xylem, Inc.

9.3.1. Business Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Strategic Developments

9.3.4.1. Partnerships and Agreements

9.3.4.2. Expansions

9.3.4.3. Acquisitions

9.4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

9.4.1. Business Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Strategic Developments

9.4.4.1. New Product Launches

9.4.4.2. Acquisitions

9.5. Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation

9.5.1. Business Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Strategic Developments

9.5.4.1. New Product Launches

9.5.4.2. Acquisitions

9.5.4.3. Agreements

9.6. 3M Company, Inc.

9.6.1. Business Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Strategic Developments

9.6.4.1. Agreements

9.7. Pentair plc

9.7.1. Business Overview

9.7.2. Financial Overview

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.7.4. Strategic Developments

9.7.4.1. Acquisitions

9.7.4.2. Investments

9.8. Calgon Carbon Corporation (Part of Kuraray Co., Ltd.)

9.8.1. Business Overview

9.8.2. Financial Overview

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.8.4. Strategic Developments

9.8.4.1. Expansions

9.8.4.2. Acquisitions

9.9. Kurita Water Industries, Ltd.

9.9.1. Business Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.4. Strategic Developments

9.9.4.1. Expansions

9.9.4.2. Acquisitions and Mergers

9.9.4.3. Investments

9.10. Bio-Microbics, Inc.

9.10.1. Business Overview

9.10.2. Product Portfolio

9.11. ASIO, spol. s r.o.

9.11.1. Business Overview

9.11.2. Product Portfolio

9.12. Scinor Water America, LLC

9.12.1. Business Overview

9.12.2. Product Portfolio

9.13. Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd.

9.13.1. Business Overview

9.13.2. Product Portfolio

9.14. Outotec Oyj

9.14.1. Business Overview

9.14.2. Financial Overview

9.14.3. Product Portfolio

9.15. Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions, Inc.

9.15.1. Business Overview

9.15.2. Product Portfolio

9.16. Membracon Ltd.

9.16.1. Business Overview

9.16.2. Product Portfolio

9.17. Lamor Corporation Ab

9.17.1. Business Overview

9.17.2. Product Portfolio

9.17.3. Strategic Developments

9.17.3.1. Expansions

9.18. Ozone Tech Systems (Part of Melllifiq Ab)

9.18.1. Business Overview

9.18.2. Product Portfolio



10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3p97sb