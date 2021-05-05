Global COVID-19 Diagnostics and Kits Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Abbott, Cepheid and Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global COVID-19 Diagnostics and Kits Market: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and future market potential of COVID-19 diagnostics. It offers an analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technologies, and the drivers and restraints in the market's growth. The report also covers market projections to 2025 and market rankings for key players. The report examines the market share of COVID-19 diagnostics based on the type of products, type of testing and end-user.
This report segments the global market by four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The European region includes Germany, U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data is provided for the base year of 2020 and forecast through year-end 2025.
Report Includes:
- 48 data tables and 34 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for COVID-19 diagnostics and kits
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Evaluation of current market size and forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting the market growth
- Details about outbreak, symptoms, progression, incubation period and epidemiology of COVID-19; coverage of global confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths; information on the collaboration between organizations and governments; and impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Medtech and medical tourism
- A look at how pandemics adversely affect the health of the global population and destabilizes the world's economies, social infrastructures, and geopolitical and natural environments
- Highlights of the coronavirus treatment acceleration Program (CTAP) and coverage of ongoing clinical trials of national regulatory agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cepheid, Roche, PerkinElmer and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Reasons for Doing This Study:
Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread via human-to-human infection. Recent disease outbreaks and pandemics include the Spanish flu, the Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola and Zika (WHO, 2011b). The main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness and contagiousness. Pandemics have adversely affected the health of the planet's inhabitants and have destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and geopolitical and natural environments. In China, in December 2019, the new coronavirus disease was detected for the first time. As of March 2021, it continues to affect people across the globe. Early and accurate diagnosis of COVID-19 (the disease caused by an infection with the new coronavirus) is critical to controlling its spread and improving health outcomes.
With the spread of COVID-19, the demand for molecular testing, which is considered the gold standard for diagnosing infectious disease, has increased. In the U.S. and Europe alone, the use of molecular diagnostics increased by 20% between March 2020 and October 2020. The volume of point-of-care (POC) testing has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to demand for faster on-site screening. The response to that has been the accelerated development of new diagnostic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and CRISPR. Those technologies could soon challenge the leading position of the current RT-PCR systems for viral COVID-19 tests, particularly if regulators further facilitate their rapid introduction.
The growth of the global COVID-19 diagnostics market is being fueled by several factors, including the increasing numbers of COVID 19 cases; government and private funds to support the R&D of COVID-19 test kits and vaccines; the rising number of emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for diagnostic kits and devices; the growing geriatric population; and increasing support by non-medical device and diagnostics companies.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics
Chapter 3 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts
- Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development
- Basigin (CD147)
- C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)
- Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)
- Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)
- Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit a (IL-6RA)
- Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- R&D on COVID-19
- Need to Reinvent Ventilators
- COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape
Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry
- Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)
- Clinical Trials Being Conducted During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Response to Drug Shortages
- National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- U.S. FDA
- Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)
- European Medicines Agency
Chapter 5 Medical Device Regulations
- Medical Device Definition and Classification
- Regulations
- U.S.
- Europe
Chapter 6 COVID-19 Diagnostics: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Key Developments and Support by Non-medical Device/Diagnostic Companies
- Market Restraints
- Restrictions on Export of Diagnostic Kits
- Accuracy of Test Results
- Market Opportunities
- Development of Quick, Accurate and Affordable Tests
- Strategic R&D Initiatives
Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Current Status and Impact on Medical Technology
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials, and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics, by Product Type
- Reagents and Kits
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- COVID-19 Diagnostics Instruments
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Testing Type
- Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics, by Testing Type
- Molecular Testing (RNA or PCR Test)
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Antigen Testing
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Antibody Testing
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics by End User
- Hospitals
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Diagnostic Centers and Clinics
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Analysis of Market Shares of Global Companies
- Pricing of COVID-19 Diagnostics
- Competitors
- New Product Approvals
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- 1Drop Diagnostics
- Abbott
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biomerieux Sa
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cepheid
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Genmark Diagnostics Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. Of America
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Veredus Laboratories
Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Acronyms
