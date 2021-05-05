Global COVID-19 Diagnostics and Kits Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Abbott, Cepheid and Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global COVID-19 Diagnostics and Kits Market: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the current and future market potential of COVID-19 diagnostics. It offers an analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technologies, and the drivers and restraints in the market's growth. The report also covers market projections to 2025 and market rankings for key players. The report examines the market share of COVID-19 diagnostics based on the type of products, type of testing and end-user.

This report segments the global market by four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The European region includes Germany, U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data is provided for the base year of 2020 and forecast through year-end 2025.

Report Includes:

48 data tables and 34 additional tables

An overview of the global market for COVID-19 diagnostics and kits

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Evaluation of current market size and forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting the market growth

Details about outbreak, symptoms, progression, incubation period and epidemiology of COVID-19; coverage of global confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths; information on the collaboration between organizations and governments; and impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Medtech and medical tourism

A look at how pandemics adversely affect the health of the global population and destabilizes the world's economies, social infrastructures, and geopolitical and natural environments

Highlights of the coronavirus treatment acceleration Program (CTAP) and coverage of ongoing clinical trials of national regulatory agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cepheid, Roche, PerkinElmer and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Reasons for Doing This Study:

Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread via human-to-human infection. Recent disease outbreaks and pandemics include the Spanish flu, the Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola and Zika (WHO, 2011b). The main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness and contagiousness. Pandemics have adversely affected the health of the planet's inhabitants and have destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and geopolitical and natural environments. In China, in December 2019, the new coronavirus disease was detected for the first time. As of March 2021, it continues to affect people across the globe. Early and accurate diagnosis of COVID-19 (the disease caused by an infection with the new coronavirus) is critical to controlling its spread and improving health outcomes.

With the spread of COVID-19, the demand for molecular testing, which is considered the gold standard for diagnosing infectious disease, has increased. In the U.S. and Europe alone, the use of molecular diagnostics increased by 20% between March 2020 and October 2020. The volume of point-of-care (POC) testing has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to demand for faster on-site screening. The response to that has been the accelerated development of new diagnostic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and CRISPR. Those technologies could soon challenge the leading position of the current RT-PCR systems for viral COVID-19 tests, particularly if regulators further facilitate their rapid introduction.

The growth of the global COVID-19 diagnostics market is being fueled by several factors, including the increasing numbers of COVID 19 cases; government and private funds to support the R&D of COVID-19 test kits and vaccines; the rising number of emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for diagnostic kits and devices; the growing geriatric population; and increasing support by non-medical device and diagnostics companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics

Chapter 3 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts

Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development

Basigin (CD147)

C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)

Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)

Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)

Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit a (IL-6RA)

Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

R&D on COVID-19

Need to Reinvent Ventilators

COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry

Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)

Clinical Trials Being Conducted During COVID-19 Pandemic

Response to Drug Shortages

National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. FDA

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)

European Medicines Agency

Chapter 5 Medical Device Regulations

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Regulations

U.S.

Europe

Chapter 6 COVID-19 Diagnostics: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Key Developments and Support by Non-medical Device/Diagnostic Companies

Market Restraints

Restrictions on Export of Diagnostic Kits

Accuracy of Test Results

Market Opportunities

Development of Quick, Accurate and Affordable Tests

Strategic R&D Initiatives

Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Current Status and Impact on Medical Technology

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials, and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics, by Product Type

Reagents and Kits

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

COVID-19 Diagnostics Instruments

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Testing Type

Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics, by Testing Type

Molecular Testing (RNA or PCR Test)

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Antigen Testing

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Antibody Testing

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics by End User

Hospitals

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Diagnostic Centers and Clinics

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Market Shares of Global Companies

Pricing of COVID-19 Diagnostics

Competitors

New Product Approvals

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

1Drop Diagnostics

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genmark Diagnostics Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Laboratory Corp. Of America

Perkinelmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veredus Laboratories

Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Acronyms

