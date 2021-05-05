ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present Data on ASLAN004 at Society for Investigative Dermatology

- ASLAN will give a poster presentation of new data from its Single Ascending Dose (SAD) study of ASLAN004, during the virtual event on 6 May, 2021



SINGAPORE, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that an abstract on ASLAN004 has been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming 2021 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) virtual meeting between 3-8 May, 2021. The data is available to view during the Pharmacology and Drug Development segment on 6 May, 2.30pm to 4pm EST, and will be published in the fall edition of the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

The late-breaking abstract accepted for poster presentation (Abstract #LB793), titled “A phase 1, open-label, single ascending dose study in healthy subjects of the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ASLAN004, a novel IgG anti-IL-13 receptor alpha 1 Inhibitor”, will be presented by Dr Lawrence Soon-U Lee, first author of the abstract. Other authors of the SAD abstract include Dr Hartina Hajireen from the Clinical Trials & Research Unit, Changi General Hospital, and Dr Alison Ward, from ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.



ASLAN004 is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit, or IL-13Rα1, with potential to be a first-in-class therapy for atopic dermatitis and asthma. During the SID meeting, new data will be presented from the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) healthy volunteer study, completed in 2019, that demonstrated ASLAN004’s favourable tolerability profile as an IL-13Rα1 inhibitor and as a differentiated treatment method for atopic dermatitis patients. The SAD data readout supported ASLAN’s decision to initiate the ongoing, phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) study of ASLAN004.

The poster will be available to view online in the news and publications section of the ASLAN website at 2:30pm ET, 2:30am SGT.

http://aslanpharma.com/news/



All presentations from the event will be available to view on demand until 31 May. More information on the presentations available during the event can be found here: https://www.sidannualmeeting.org/information/meeting-program-attendee-user-guide/.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global development and commercialisation, ASLAN has a clinical portfolio comprised of a first-in-class monoclonal therapy, ASLAN004, that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications, and ASLAN003, which it plans to develop for autoimmune disease. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com

About ASLAN004



ASLAN004 is a potential first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that binds to the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL13Rα1), blocking signalling of two pro-inflammatory cytokines, IL-4 and IL-13, which are central to triggering symptoms of atopic dermatitis (AD), such as redness and itching of the skin. AD is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition which severely impacts quality of life for millions of children and adults globally. ASLAN004 is the only IL13Rα1 receptor in clinical development for the treatment of AD.



Forward looking statements



This release and the accompanying financial information, if any, contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and clinical development plans; the Company’s plans to develop and commercialise ASLAN004 and ASLAN003; the safety and efficacy of ASLAN004 and ASLAN003; the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials and clinical trial results for ASLAN004 and ASLAN003; the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for ASLAN004 and ASLAN003; the potential for ASLAN004 as a novel, first-in class antibody targeting IL-13R with a differentiated efficacy and safety profile in atopic dermatitis; and the Company’s belief that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into 2023. The Company’s estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of many risks and uncertainties, which include, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies; clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrolment rates that are lower than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; and the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic and clinical development plans. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2020. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement.