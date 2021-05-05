Global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market valuation to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts, worldwide animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market size was worth USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.4% over 2020-2027, subsequently reaching a valuation of USD 5.81 billion by the end of the forecast period.

High consumption of animal-derived food products, surging demand for dairy products, and subsequent rise in livestock population facilitated by organized farming are the major growth drivers of the industry. Also, surging demand for dairy products serves as a major growth impetus for the market. Moreover, global dairy market is anticipated to grow from 225 metric tons in 2019 to 234 metric tons by 2021.

Increasing number of initiatives concerning animal welfare and health, rise in animal companionship, and spike in demand for animal protein are further accelerating global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials industry expansion.

For those unfamiliar, animal antibiotics and antimicrobials are products that safeguard animals from ailments like pneumonia, skin infections, and other body problems by eliminating bacteria or inhibiting its growth, thereby strengthening the immune system.

Elaborating on the factors hindering market development, stringent regulatory framework developed by authorities such as Food and Drugs Administration on excess utilization of antibiotic and antimicrobial products are negatively impacting the product demand.

Regional overview:

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America are the key geographies that define the overall animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market size and scope. Among these regions, North America currently leads the industry growth and will likely accrue notable returns during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to escalating demand for animal-related products, growing urbanization, and high disposable income among the populace.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific animal antibiotics and antimicrobials industry is slated to grow at an exponential rate during the stipulated timeframe, creditable to factors such as soaring demand for dairy products and increasing animal healthcare expenditure in the region.

Competitive outlook:

The competitive landscape of global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market sphere is defined by leading players like Virbac SA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Zoetis Inc., and Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG. These industry giants are exploring different strategies such as new product development and R&D investments to improve their standing in the marketplace.

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Product Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Penicillin

Tetracyclines

Sulfonamide

Macrolides

Aminoglycosides

Fluoroquinolones

Lincosamide

Cephalosporins

Others

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Mode of Delivery Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Oral Powder

Oral Solution

Premixes

Injection

Others

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Animal Type Segmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Companion Animals

Food-Producing Animals

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

Ceva Santé Animale

Hipra

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac SA

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, by Type of Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, by Mode of Delivery, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, by Animal Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Dynamics

3.1. Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, by Type of Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market by Type of Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type of Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Tetracyclines

5.4.2. Penicillin

5.4.3. Sulfonamide

5.4.4. Macrolides

5.4.5. Aminoglycosides

5.4.6. Lincosamide

5.4.7. Fluoroquinolones

5.4.8. Cephalosporins

5.4.9. Other Antimicrobials and Antibiotics

Chapter 6. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, by Mode of Delivery

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market by Mode of Delivery, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mode of Delivery 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Premixes

6.4.2. Oral Powder

6.4.3. Oral Solution

6.4.4. Injection

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, by Animal Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market by Animal Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Animal Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Food-Producing Animals

7.4.2. Companion Animals

Chapter 8. Global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Companion Animal Drugs Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The companion animal drugs market is likely to register lucrative growth owing to increasing investments in R&D of animal drugs for numerous chronic ailments, increasing adoption of companion animals, and growing awareness among owners to provide nutritious food and stress-free medication to pets. Companion animals are generally those animals who tend to share homes and lives with human beings. From a regional frame of reference, in 2020, MEA companion animal drugs market was valued at more than $253 million in 2020. The region is projected to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis timeline. The anticipated growth is majorly ascribed to increasing investments in R&D of animal drugs for numerous chronic diseases as well as improvement of animal well-being.

Mainly because these are considered an important part of family. These animals enjoy more legal protections in comparison to other animals. As per the American Pet Products Association's 2011-2012 National Pet Owners Survey, nearly 62% of all U.S. homes, accounting for around 72.9 million in total, own one or more companion animal. An extensive range of dosage formulations as well as delivery systems has been developed in to provide proper care and welfare of animals. Besides, using the right dosage is essential in terms of safety and effectiveness.

