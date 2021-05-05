Friendable’s Fan Pass Live Platform Reports 946 New Artist Signups for the Month of April 2021, a 65% Increase Over March 2021

Live channel activations rise over 2000% with v2 onboarding and technology enhancements

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its growth for the Company’s Fan Pass Live Streaming artist platform for the month of April 2021.

The implementation of new onboarding features and technology upgrades, now being tested in version 2 of the Fan Pass Live Streaming platform, provides artists with near instant gratification. The Company’s live channel activations increased by 2,250% in the month of April 2021 alone, building on the previous month’s success.

Other metrics across the board saw continuing levels of expansion as well, proving the Company’s continuing efforts to provide similar feature enhancements in other areas of the platform are geared to propel growth. Social media followers, artist testimonials and the positive, overall recognition of the Fan Pass brand provides more awareness and assistance to developing performing artists on the platform.

“The Fan Pass team is hard at work testing every aspect of our version 2 of the Fan Pass Live platform and I believe our current artists, their fans, and generally all who are watching our growth over these past 10 months, are going to be extremely excited and happy with our progress. Our team has listened, tweaked, and redesigned where needed and added features that can only accelerate our next push to the market. We are looking forward to many exciting developments on the horizon and expect to be announcing our release of v2 sometime in June 2021. Stay tuned and thank you all for your support,” stated Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as enjoy an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

