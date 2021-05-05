Global Robot End-Effector Market Analysis & Forecasts Report 2021-2028 with Effects of COVID-19 on Supply Chain/Operations, Workforce, 2020 Investments, and Product Offering

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot End-Effector Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, Industry, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robot end-effector market was valued at US$ 3,125.59 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 9,664.68 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2021-2028.



The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a substantial number of players in several major countries together with multiple players with a small and regional presence. These companies provide different robot end-effectors and hardware depending on the applications, including arc handling, assembly, welding, processing, and dispensing. The mounting adoption of automation across various industries for working in hazardous conditions drives the demand for robot end-effectors.

Subsequently, the leading verticals of robot end-effectors, such as automotive, food & beverages, and electronics, have witnessed considerable increase in requirement of robot end-effectors across major regions. In 2020, North America held considerable market share in the global robot end-effectors market due to the growing demand for industrial robotics in the US and Canada.

In recent years, there is a massive adoption of industrial automation in the region due to its benefits such as reduced direct human labour costs, delivery of high-quality products, increased productivity, and optimized consistency of products. The US is rapidly undergoing a digital transformation, which, in turn, is boosting the use of robot end-effectors in various sectors.



In Europe, the market is also growing, owing to the inclination toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements in robot end-effectors. Besides, the increasing adoption of robots in performing numerous tasks, such as welding, machine handling, and household works, is a significant factor driving the growth of the robot end-effector market in the region.



APAC is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global robot end-effector market, owing to the presence of the largest electronic fabrication plants and automotive manufacturing plants. Several major countries in APAC have larger robot density compared to the global average amount. Several government initiatives promoting the adoption of robot end-effectors are fueling the growth of the market.



COVID-19 has negatively impacted businesses in four critical areas, such as supply chain/operations, workforce, 2020 investments, and product offering. In the first nine months, overhead costs, including expenses for sales, Research & Development (R& D), and administration of various providers fell adversely, due to severe measures taken in the course of the pandemic. Despite the effects of the global outbreak, earnings were improved primarily due to continuous optimization of the cost structure.



In the US, the first identified COVID-positive patient was held in an isolated room, which was built during the Ebola crisis. A robot integrated within a camera, a stethoscope, and a microphone enabled patient consulting without any physical contact between the doctor and the patient. At present, robotics technology potentially enables surgeries to occur remotely without the entrance of surgeon into the room. Thus, this leads to the market growth during the pandemic.

ABB Ltd.; ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.; DESTACO (Dover Corporation); Festo AG and Co. KG; Schmalz GmbH; KUKA AG; Piab AB; Robotiq Inc.; SCHUNK GmbH and Co. KG; and ZIMMER GROUP GmbH are among the players profiled during this market study.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Robot End-Effector Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Robot End-Effector-Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in Industrial Robotics

5.1.2 Surge in Adoption of Cobots

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Capital Required for Initial Deployment of Robot End-Effectors

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Use of Additive Manufacturing

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Grippers

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Robot End-Effector Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Robot End-Effector Market Global Overview

6.2 Robot End-Effector Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Robot End-Effector Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Robot End-Effector Market Breakdown, By Type, 2020 and 2028

7.3 Welding Guns

7.4 Clamps

7.5 Grippers

7.6 Suction Cups

7.7 Tool Changers



8. Robot End-Effector Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Robot End-Effector Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 and 2028

8.3 Handling

8.4 Assembly

8.5 Welding

8.6 Processing

8.7 Dispensing



9. Robot End-Effector Market Analysis - By Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Robot End-Effector Market Breakdown, By Industry, 2020 and 2028

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Metals and Machinery

9.5 Electrical and Electronics

9.6 Food and Beverages



10. Robot End-Effector Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Robot End-Effector Market

11.1 Overview



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

ABB Ltd

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.

DESTACO (Dover Corporation)

Festo SE & Co. KG

J. Schmalz GmbH

Kuka AG

Piab AB

Robotiq Inc.

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

Zimmer Group

