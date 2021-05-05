Sleep-Friendly Nutrition Emerging as a Global Wellness Focus, Nightfood CEO Featured Panelist at Healthspan

Tarrytown, NY, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, today announced that Nightfood founder and CEO Sean Folkson will be participating as a panelist at Healthspan Show 2021 .



“The Healthspan Show, Investment and Partnering for Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Wellness Brands”, takes place May 10-14, and explores the overlap where longevity meets wellness. Speaking at the event will be corporate leaders from Unilever, PepsiCo, and Bayer Consumer Health. Core event topics include functional nutrition, the gut microbiome, and sleep.

In addition to attendance and participation by many of the leading global players in the fast-moving consumer goods space, the event boasts over 200 venture capital firms, including Mission Ventures, SOSV, Exxclaim Capital, and Next Gen Nutrition Investment Partners

Folkson will be participating in a panel discussion titled “Immune-Boosting, Sugar Reducing or Calm-Inducing – the Role of Functional F&B in a Health-Conscious Society”. The panel also features Shari Leidich, Founder and CEO, Max Sweets, Eran Baniel, CEO and Co-Founder, DouxMatok, and Nora Khaldi, CEO, Nuritas. The panel is scheduled for May 11, 2021 at 9am Eastern.

“Modern consumers continue to seek more from their food choices,” commented panel host and moderator Jim Cali of Next Gen Nutrition Investment Partners. “I look forward to exploring with the panel the expanding role of food and nutrition in areas such as immunity, stress, and sleep.”

“I’m excited to have been invited to participate in this panel, and about the exposure and networking opportunities it presents,” stated Folkson. “Nightfood’s inclusion affirms our vision that the sleep-nutrition link is rapidly gaining acceptance within the industry as a critical component in consumer health.”

Nightfood announced in April that the ice cream is now available in over 1,000 Walmart stores from coast-to-coast. The brand is also in the latter stages of a retail test in grab-and-go lobby shops with a global hotel brand in anticipation of a possible national rollout in hotels across the country.

Management believes that the intersection where nutrition meets sleep presents a massive global opportunity. That vision has been confirmed in recent months as two of the world’s largest food and beverage companies begin to address the nutrition-sleep connection.

In September, Pepsi announced the launch of Driftwell, a beverage formulated with magnesium to help consumers relax and unwind before bed. And in March, Unilever, the world’s largest ice cream manufacturer, announced it had partnered with Microba Life Sciences to conduct a year-long research project on how diet can improve sleep.

Elevated interest from global food and beverage giants continues to bring attention and validation to the sleep-diet connection. As the pioneer in the space, Folkson views Nightfood as more than an ice cream company. Rather, he believes the Nightfood brand will continue to occupy its leadership role in the billion-dollar “sleep-friendly nutrition” category that many project to break out in the next one to three years.

Interested parties can click here to register free for the Healthspan Show, and the ability to attend this and other Healthspan sessions.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Most recently, the brand secured distribution in over 1,000 Walmart stores from coast to coast.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Nightfood was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts with ingredients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality. Scientific research indicates unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, and stress is another contributing factor. A majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management sees significant opportunity in pioneering the category of nighttime-specific snacks for better sleep.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

