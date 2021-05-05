Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Signs Industry Services Agreement with CIA Consulting

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCPINK: DEWM) announced today that it has entered into a product development agreement with CIA Consulting, a business unit of The Culinary Institute of America (CIA), to reformulate its Kush Cakes premium, relaxation brownies.



Under new leadership, Dewmar announced last year that one of its two main goals would be establishing the Kush Cakes brownie brand as a functional baked goods product in the United States. One of the key paths to achieving that goal is a complete reformulation of the product recipes.

After an extensive search, CIA Consulting was hired to develop new, more flavorful brownie recipes, as well as a gluten-free option and a protein-rich variety.

“We are truly excited about this collaboration with CIA Consulting,” said Donald Hunter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dewmar. “As a result of the agreement, we have access to world-class baking and pastry experts who we believe will create a better taste that will help take the brand to the next level. We expect to complete this work by early summer.”

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is focused on becoming a national leader in hemp processing technologies by providing innovative, sustainable, and efficient solutions to process all the major constituents of the industrial hemp plant. The company’s other main focus is the sale and marketing of baked goods in North America which will be distributed under the Kush Cakes brand. Along with the parent which is a public company traded under the symbol of DEWM:PK, Dewmar also operates its subsidiary called United States Hemp Corporation. United States Hemp Corporation currently holds all the company’s hemp-based assets.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the potential benefits of the cannabis plant, the commercialization of the cannabis plant, annual retail value of hemp products sold in the U.S., growth of industrial hemp product industry, potential uses of cannabinoids for treatment of various illnesses and diseases, product development and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com.

Contact:

InvestorRelations@DewmarInternational.com