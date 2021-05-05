Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
5 May 2021 at 13:00 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Dannenfeldt, Thomas
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20210504083847_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-04-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 18,378 Unit price: 3.963 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 18,378 Volume weighted average price: 3.963 EUR
