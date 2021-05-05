English Finnish

Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

5 May 2021 at 13:00 EET



Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kozel Revocable Trust

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Kozel, Edward

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20210504084350_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-04-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 19,372 Unit price: 3.963 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 19,372 Volume weighted average price: 3.963 EUR

