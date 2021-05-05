Global brain implants market size to hit USD 8.4 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the findings of the research report, worldwide brain implants market size was valued USD 4.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to register an appreciable CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027, subsequently accounting USD 8.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. Growing prevalence of neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer due to surge in geriatric population is primarily driving the industry growth.

Taking the analysis further, the research literature hosts a detailed evaluation of the key regions including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Moreover, the industry is studied from the perspective of product gamut and application spectrum to uncover the top revenue prospects for the upcoming. Lastly, in-depth profiles of the leading players, inclusive of their financials, and strategies are provided in the report.

Citing an instance, the number of Americans with Alzheimer's dementia reached approximately 5.8 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow to 14 million by the year 2050, claims the Alzheimer's Association. Moreover, the report of Global Burden of Disease 2015 cites that global burden of Parkinson's was nearly 6.2 million in 2015 and touted to reach 13 million by 2040, indicating a sustained demand in global brain implants industry throughout the forecast timeframe.

The advent of advanced technologies such as MRI safety enabled brain implants is further enhancing the industry outlook. On the contrary, high costs associated with the technology and procedure is likely to impede global brain implants market expansion over the forecast timeframe.

For the uninitiated, brain implants, also known as neural implants, are devices that are linked directly to the brain’s cortex mainly to record, reflex, cover up, and promote the five senses of the patient’s body. Several clinical trials are still underway in analysis of animal brain activity by using brain implant technology. Whereas, in humans, computer chips are increasingly being attached for brain analysis, such as electroencephalogram (EEG).

Clinical trials for brain implant devices on Parkinson's disease clinical depression have shown promising result as they encouraged brain functions and relaxed the patient’s mind, thereby reinforcing the prospects of adopting brain implants.

Geographical landscape overview

Key contributors to global brain implants industry value are North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Industry experts cite that North America market will continue to showcase strong growth trends through 2027, largely attributable to high concentration of industry vendors, and increasing government support and funding aimed at raising awareness about neurological disorders.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific industry size is slated to expand significantly in the upcoming years owing to rising burden of neurological ailments, particularly epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, along with rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations like India and China.

Global Brain Implants Market Product Gamut (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Global Brain Implants Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Chronic Pain

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Alzheimer’s Disease

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Brain Implants Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Terumo Corporation

Cochlear Limited

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

NeuroPace Inc.

Nevro Corp.

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

