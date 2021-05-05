Data Center Networking Market revenue to cross USD 45 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Data Center Networking Market by Component (Solution [Ethernet Switches, Routers, Servers, (ADC) Application Delivery Controller], Service [Professional, Managed]), Application (Colocation, BFSI, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of data center networking will cross $45 billion by 2027. The market growth can be attributed to the high demand for robust networking solutions from several industry verticals adopting advanced digital technologies.

There will be an increasing demand for data center routers that enable secure and seamless device interconnectivity. Modern network routers include application optimization, automated provisioning, advanced analytics, and integrated security to ensure a complete robust solution. Players are focusing on offering high-performance routers to strengthen their market position.

Manufacturing industries are using automated and AI-driven solutions for managing factory operations, generating huge amounts of data. The increasing data storage demand is resulting in the construction of hyperscale data centers, which require efficient network management and monitoring of complex infrastructure & components. The advent of digitalization across the manufacturing sector will boost the data center networking market expansion. There is a growing trend of IoT in the manufacturing sector, particularly across the automotive manufacturing industry. With the rising adoption of connected devices among manufacturers, the demand for high-performance IT & network infrastructure solutions will escalate, propelling the industry growth.

The developing industrial sector in South America will support the data center networking market progression. In March 2017, the government announced a strategy to spur Argentina’s automotive sector and produce an output of around a million units by 2023. The industries in Brazil is employing advanced technologies, such as machine learning and AI, to strengthen their global competitiveness. The growing internet penetration in the region will also foster the demand for data center networking solutions. The rise in the number of consumers using 5G services will contribute to the rise in the demand for data center infrastructures, in turn, fueling the market value.

Some of the prominent players operating in the data center networking market include Alcatel-Lucent, Arista Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Avaya, Broadcom Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Extreme Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, and NEC Corporation.

Some major findings of the data center networking market report are:

The growing penetration of internet across several countries in the region will impel the demand for data center networking solutions for efficient data handling. Government organizations are supporting the development of internet infrastructure for overall economic development. This will, in turn, support the data center networking market demand.

Rise of the digital payments industry has contributed to the demand for high performance data center networking infrastructures for data traffic management. There is growing penetration of digitalization across the BFSI sector, with the acceptance of technologies such as mobile wallets and smart cards. Surging amounts of digital data will influence the demand for high-performance data center networking solutions.

The rising popularity of social media and OTT is a key factor contributing to the exponential rise in the volumes of data generated. Social media users are anticipated to exceed 255 million by 2023 in the U.S. This rising data is driving the need for sophisticated data center networking infrastructures.

Rise in the number of SMEs adopting advanced digital technologies contribute to the data center industry expansion in Europe. The colocation sector is gaining traction in the region as small and medium-sized businesses face budgetary constraints in constructing new data centers. Colocation providers in the market adopt data center networking solutions that ensure security and scalability.

