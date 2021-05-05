MAARIT JYLHÄ APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE - CFO OF HONKARAKENNE OYJ

English Finnish

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release May 5, 2021 at 13:00 EET

Maarit Jylhä, M.Sc. (Econ.) has been appointed as Vice President, Finance - CFO of Honkarakenne Oyj. She will also become a member of the Group Management Team.

Maarit Jylhä is currently Destia Oy's Group Accounting Development Manager. Prior to joining Destia Oy, Maarit served as Honkarakenne Oyj's Group Controller and Financial Manager in 2000–2011.

Maarit Jylhä will take up the position on June 1, 2021.

“I warmly welcome Maarit back to the Honka family. I believe that Maarit's previous knowledge of our industry, combined with the new expertise accumulated in recent years, will help us to develop financial management processes in our company. I look forward to Maarit's development ideas for Honkarakenne's financial division” says Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO of Honkarakenne Oyj.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.honka.com

Honkarakenne supplies high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings. Its buildings are made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka® brand. The company has delivered over 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. We manufacture our home packages in Finland, at our own factory located in Karstula. In 2020, Honkarakenne Group’s consolidated net sales totalled EUR 52.9 million, of which exports accounted for 30%. www.honka.com