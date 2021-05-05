Global Influenza Vaccines Market Report 2021-2027 - Chinese Market is Expected to Record a Value of Nearly $180 Million

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influenza Vaccines Market 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The number of people being vaccinated with influenza vaccines worldwide will reach 500 million by the year-end of 2027.
The Report Analyses the Market Based on Countries and Presents the Forecast in Terms of Value and Volume for the Next Six Years.
Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against influenza vaccines, the introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, increase in the size of the elderly population in most of the countries.
Long-term Growth Projection:
- The global influenza vaccines market size is set to surpass US$ 6.5 Billion by the year-end of 2021
- Influenza vaccines demand is expected to increase in the forecast period
- The United States influenza vaccines market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period
- In Japan, the influenza vaccines market holds a rewarding growth opportunity for the future as the demand for the vaccine is growing significantly
- The Chinese influenza vaccines market is expected to record a value of nearly US$ 180 Million by the year-end of 2027
- Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period
- The United Kingdom and Germany are the leading revenue generators of the market
- Emerging players backed by technological advancements are developing vaccines that offer a more realistic experience
Key Features of the Study:
- The Market Size of the Global Influenza Vaccines Market with Six Years Forecast
- The Market Size of the Regional and National Influenza Vaccines Market with Six Years Forecast
- Scrutinizes the Global Overall Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines
- Scrutinizes the Regional and National Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines
- Delivers a Latest Happenings in the Global Influenza Vaccines Market
- Detailed Insights of the Regulatory Framework Including the Approval Process and an Overview of the Regulatory Authorities in the United States, EU, and Japan
- Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Merger & Acquisitions, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement
- Reviews Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Influenza Vaccines
- A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Sales Value Analysis, and Recent Development
- An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development
The Report Answers Questions Such As:
- What is the current size of the global influenza vaccine market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2027?
- How many persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines globally during 2015 - 2027?
- Which country is expected to hold the highest market share in the global influenza vaccine market?
- What are the main drivers and restraints in the global influenza vaccine market?
- What are the major deals happenings in the global influenza vaccines market?
- Who are the top players and what are their activities, revenue, recent developments, and prospects?
- What are some of the most prominent influenza vaccines currently in development? What are their activities, phase, platform technology, and recent developments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
3. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
4. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%)
4.1 Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines Share,2015 - 2027(%)
4.2 Influenza Vaccines Market Share,2015 - 2027(%)
5. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Drivers and Inhibitors
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Inhibitors
6. Global Influenza Vaccines Market, By Geography (Volume and Value),2015 - 2027
7. Recent Development in the Global Influenza Vaccines Market
8. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Regulatory System
8.1 United States
8.2 Europe
8.3 Japan
9. Major Deals in the Global Influenza Vaccines Market
9.1 Merger and Acquisitions
9.2 Collaboration Deals
9.3 Licensing Agreement
9.4 Exclusive Agreement
9.5 Distribution Agreement
10. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country
10.1 Year 2020
10.2 Year 2019
11. Key Companies Analysis
11.1 Sanofi Pasteur
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio
11.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Value Sales Analysis
11.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
11.3 Seqirus (CSL Limited)
11.4 AstraZeneca
11.5 Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd
11.6 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc
11.7 Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.
11.8 Mylan
11.9 BioDiem
12. Emerging Players
12.1 Novavax
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
12.1.3 Recent Development
12.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
12.3 Medicago
12.4 Moderna Inc
12.5 Pneumagen
12.6 Altimmune
12.7 Daiichi Sankyo
12.8 FluGen
12.9 Imutex
12.10 EpiVax
12.11 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.
