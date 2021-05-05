Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Notice of General Shareholders' Meeting

English Norwegian





Please find enclosed notice of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA's General Shareholders’ Meeting, including appendices. The General Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on 26 May 2021 at 09.00 a.m CET.

Location: The Company's offices at Lanternen, Thormøhlens gate 51 b, 5006 Bergen.

In order to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread (COVID-19) and in line with recommendations from the authorities, shareholders are asked not to attend this year’s Annual General Meeting in person. Shareholders will be able to exercise their shareholder rights via the enclosed power of attorney form.

The Notice is sent to all shareholders with known address. Notice of General Shareholders’ Meeting and related documents are also available at www.leroyseafood.com.

The integrated annual report for 2020 was published through a stock exchange release on 30 April 2021 and is available on the Group's web site www.leroyseafood.com.

Attachment