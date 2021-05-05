$29.2 Billion Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Markets - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global governance, risk and compliance platform market reached a value of US$ 29.2 Billion in 2020.

Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) refer to the collection of capabilities that are utilized for tackling the broad issues of an organization's governance, enterprise risk management and compliance with regulations. GRC platforms aid in identifying, assessing and managing risks that have the potential to interfere with an organization's operations and objectives.

Their employment in a workspace improves the decision-making process, increases optimal investments, and minimizes fragmentation among various divisions and departments. They are also utilized to coordinate the involvement of people, processes and technologies in a corporation to reduce the complexity for supervisors and effectively manage costs



Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market Drivers:



The global market is primarily driven by the growing requirement for enhancing operational activities in a workspace. There has been an increase in the number of organizations, which follow the prevailing corporate regulations and adopt GRC solutions to streamline business processes, centralize various programs and efficiently achieve their overall targets.

Along with this, there has been a considerable increase in the volumes of digital data that requires effective analysis and monitoring to safeguard sensitive information. Consequently, cloud-based GRC solutions are increasingly being utilized across numerous workspaces for effectively managing data from across several databases, email systems, and data warehouses.

Moreover, the growing incidences of government intervention on corporate functions for ensuring fair trade practices are catalyzing the demand for enterprise GRC (EGRC) platforms. They assist in mitigating the complexity of complying with new or updated regulatory policies without obstructing regular business operations.

Furthermore, the global outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the working patterns of the corporate sector, with the majority of the organizations opting for remote working policies. This has propelled the widespread utilization of GRC solutions by businesses, which is expected to offer a detailed understanding of the prevailing market scenarios that can assist them in taking calculated risks and achieving a strong market position.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these players include

SAS Institute Inc.

IBM Corp

SAP SE

EMC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Newport Consulting Group LLC

BWise BV

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global governance risk and compliance platform market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global governance risk and compliance platform market?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the solution?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the component?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the service?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

5.5 Market Breakup by Solution

5.6 Market Breakup by Component

5.7 Market Breakup by Service

5.8 Market Breakup by End-User

5.9 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

6.1 On-Premises

6.2 Cloud



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 Audit Management

7.2 Risk Management

7.3 Policy Management

7.4 Compliance Management



8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Software

8.2 Services



9 Market Breakup by Service

9.1 Integration

9.2 Consulting

9.3 Support



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Small Enterprise

10.2 Medium Enterprise

10.3 Large Enterprise



11 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

11.1 BFSI

11.2 Construction and Engineering

11.3 Energy and Utilities

11.4 Government

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Manufacturing

11.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

11.8 Telecom and IT

11.9 Transportation and Logistics



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.5 Latin America



13 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Value Chain Analysis



15 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Industry: Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikfzx