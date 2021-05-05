Blucora Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

DALLAS, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Increased total revenue for the quarter to $278.4 million, or 6% year-over-year

GAAP Net Income of $27.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share

Non-GAAP Net Income of $51.0 million, or $1.04 per diluted share

Total client assets ended the quarter up 39% year over year to $84.8 billion, with $36.8 billion, or 43.4% in advisory assets

Advisory assets increased 56% year-over-year, including the addition of approximately $5.0 billion in Avantax Planning Partners (“APP”) assets

Free cash flow of $45.1 million in Q1 2021 vs. $39.1 million during Q1 2020, or a 15% increase

Strong cash position, ending the quarter with $191.8 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $150.1 million at December 31, 2020, while reducing net debt levels since December 31, 2020 with a 3.5x net leverage ratio as of March 31, 2021

Announced appointment of Tina Perry, President of OWN, to our Board of Directors

“As we continue to serve our financial professionals and assist in the growth of their businesses, our wealth management segment reported strong results with the first quarter coming in at the high end of our expectations, commented Chris Walters, Blucora’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to see growth in total client assets as well as advisory assets, which sets the Company up for a strong year.”

Tax Season Update

“Our progress leading up to the conclusion of the extended Tax Year 2020 continues to be on track. We are realizing the benefits of continued strong NPS scores, retention rates, improved marketing effectiveness and ARPU strength driven by our broad set of customer offerings for consumers.” Walters continued.

Summary Financial Performance: Q1 2021

($ in millions except per share amounts)

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change Revenue: Wealth Management $ 154.5 $ 145.0 7 % Tax Software $ 123.9 $ 118.3 5 % Total Revenue $ 278.4 $ 263.3 6 % Segment Operating Income Wealth Management $ 19.4 $ 22.6 (14 ) % Tax Software $ 50.9 $ 37.8 35 % Total Segment Operating Income $ 70.3 $ 60.4 16 % Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $ (5.7 ) $ (7.0 ) 19 % GAAP: Operating Income (Loss) $ 37.2 $ (241.8 ) 115 % Net Income (Loss) $ 27.6 $ (315.5 ) 109 % Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ 0.56 $ (6.60 ) 108 % Non-GAAP: (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 64.6 $ 53.3 21 % Net Income $ 51.0 $ 43.6 17 % Diluted Net Income per Share $ 1.04 $ 0.90 16 %





(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook

($ in millions except per share amounts) 2Q 2021 Full Year 2021 Wealth Management Revenue $155.5 - $161.5 $631.5 - $649.5 TaxAct Revenue $82.5 - $87.5 $212.5 - $218.0 Total Revenue $238.0 - $249.0 $844.0 - $867.5 Wealth Management Segment Operating Income $17.5 - $19.5 $79.0 - $83.5 TaxAct Segment Operating Income $53.0 - $58.0 $72.0 - $76.5 Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $7.5 - $7.0 $28.5 - $27.5 GAAP: Net Income $22.5 - $31.5 ($12.5) - $2.0 Net Income per share $0.45 - $0.63 ($0.25) - $0.04 Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $63.0 - $70.5 $122.5 - $132.5 Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $47.0 - $55.5 $67.5 - $80.0 Non-GAAP Net Income per share (1) $0.94 - $1.11 $1.34 - $1.60





(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss first quarter results, its outlook for full year 2021, its tax season update, and other business matters. We will also provide supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com prior to the call. The supplemental financial information has also been furnished with the SEC on Form 8-K. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management brand, with a collective $85 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2021 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with approximately 3 million consumer and 23,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Wealth management services revenue $ 154,491 $ 144,989 Tax software services revenue 123,892 118,331 Total revenue 278,383 263,320 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth management services cost of revenue 108,623 102,342 Tax software services cost of revenue 5,578 4,013 Total cost of revenue 114,201 106,355 Engineering and technology 7,128 8,515 Sales and marketing 77,562 79,710 General and administrative 24,685 24,728 Acquisition and integration 8,103 5,682 Depreciation 2,300 1,796 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 7,175 7,748 Impairment of goodwill — 270,625 Total operating expenses 241,154 505,159 Operating income (loss) 37,229 (241,839 ) Other loss, net (1) (7,883 ) (6,135 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 29,346 (247,974 ) Income tax expense (1,700 ) (67,520 ) Net income (loss) $ 27,646 $ (315,494 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.57 $ (6.60 ) Diluted $ 0.56 $ (6.60 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,261 47,827 Diluted 49,097 47,827





(1) Other loss, net consisted of the following (in thousands):





Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Interest expense $ 7,183 $ 5,316 Amortization of debt issuance costs 363 313 Accretion of debt discounts 277 68 Total interest expense 7,823 5,697 Interest income (2 ) (14 ) Other 62 452 Other loss, net $ 7,883 $ 6,135

Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,803 $ 150,125 Cash segregated under federal or other regulations 2,241 637 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 24,348 12,736 Commissions and advisory fees receivable 26,021 26,132 Other receivables 186 717 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 12,015 10,321 Total current assets 256,614 200,668 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 64,160 58,500 Right-of-use assets, net 22,886 23,455 Goodwill, net 454,821 454,821 Other intangible assets, net 315,294 322,179 Other long-term assets 5,342 4,569 Total long-term assets 862,503 863,524 Total assets $ 1,119,117 $ 1,064,192 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,019 $ 9,290 Commissions and advisory fees payable 18,762 19,021 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 72,735 56,419 Deferred revenue—current 5,280 12,298 Lease liabilities—current 3,327 2,304 Current portion of long-term debt, net 1,786 1,784 Total current liabilities 123,909 101,116 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 552,684 552,553 Deferred tax liability, net 30,394 30,663 Deferred revenue—long-term 6,015 6,247 Lease liabilities—long-term 35,723 36,404 Other long-term liabilities 25,738 24,919 Total long-term liabilities 650,554 650,786 Total liabilities 774,463 751,902 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par $0.0001—900,000 authorized shares; 49,615 shares issued and 48,309 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021; 49,483 shares issued and 48,177 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,602,948 1,598,230 Accumulated deficit (1,229,900 ) (1,257,546 ) Treasury stock, at cost—1,306 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (28,399 ) (28,399 ) Total stockholders’ equity 344,654 312,290 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,119,117 $ 1,064,192

Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 27,646 $ (315,494 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation 5,610 (1,201 ) Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,418 10,168 Impairment of goodwill — 270,625 Reduction of right-of-use lease assets 569 1,625 Deferred income taxes (269 ) 57,898 Amortization of debt issuance costs 363 313 Accretion of debt discounts 277 68 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 6,300 — Accretion of lease liability 514 424 Other (78 ) 495 Cash provided (used) by changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,541 ) (9,066 ) Commissions and advisory fees receivable 111 3,457 Other receivables 531 (3,239 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,694 ) (1,715 ) Other long-term assets (828 ) 2,560 Accounts payable 12,729 17,744 Commissions and advisory fees payable (259 ) (1,965 ) Lease liabilities (172 ) (1,289 ) Deferred revenue (7,250 ) (7,820 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities 10,745 23,276 Net cash provided by operating activities 53,722 46,864 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,598 ) (7,715 ) Asset acquisitions (587 ) — Net cash used by investing activities (9,185 ) (7,715 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities — 55,000 Payments on credit facilities (453 ) (10,313 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 63 — Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (865 ) (918 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (1,255 ) 43,769 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 43,282 82,918 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 150,762 86,450 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 194,044 $ 169,368

Blucora, Inc.

Segment Information

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Wealth Management (1) $ 154,491 $ 144,989 Tax Software (1) 123,892 118,331 Total revenue 278,383 263,320 Operating income (loss): Wealth Management 19,396 22,598 Tax Software 50,888 37,753 Corporate-level activity (2) (33,055 ) (302,190 ) Total operating income (loss) 37,229 (241,839 ) Other loss, net (7,883 ) (6,135 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 29,346 (247,974 ) Income tax expense (1,700 ) (67,520 ) Net income (loss) $ 27,646 $ (315,494 )





(1) Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below (in thousands):





Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Wealth Management: Advisory $ 91,119 $ 78,757 Commission 52,534 50,580 Asset-based 5,329 10,579 Transaction and fee 5,509 5,073 Total Wealth Management revenue $ 154,491 $ 144,989 Tax Software: Consumer $ 110,567 $ 103,821 Professional 13,325 14,510 Total Tax Software revenue $ 123,892 $ 118,331





(2) Corporate-level activity included the following (in thousands):





Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Unallocated corporate-level general and administrative expenses $ 5,694 $ 7,016 Stock-based compensation 5,610 (1,201 ) Acquisition and integration costs 8,103 5,682 Depreciation 3,243 2,420 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,175 7,748 Impairment of goodwill — 270,625 Executive transition costs — 9,184 Headquarters relocation costs — 716 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 3,230 — Total corporate-level activity $ 33,055 $ 302,190

Blucora, Inc.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (2) $ 27,646 $ (315,494 ) Stock-based compensation 5,610 (1,201 ) Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,418 10,168 Other loss, net 7,883 6,135 Acquisition and integration—Excl. Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 1,803 5,682 Acquisition and integration—Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 6,300 — Impairment of goodwill — 270,625 Executive transition costs — 9,184 Headquarter relocation costs — 716 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 3,230 — Income tax expense 1,700 67,520 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 64,590 $ 53,335

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (2) $ 27,646 $ (315,494 ) Stock-based compensation 5,610 (1,201 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,175 7,748 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 1,803 5,682 Acquisition and integration—Change in fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 6,300 — Impairment of goodwill — 270,625 Executive transition costs — 9,184 Headquarters relocation costs — 716 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 3,230 — Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (543 ) (736 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (269 ) 67,037 Non-GAAP net income $ 50,952 $ 43,561 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) (2) (3) $ 0.56 $ (6.54 ) Stock-based compensation 0.11 (0.02 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.15 0.16 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 0.04 0.12 Acquisition and integration—Change in fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 0.13 — Impairment of goodwill — 5.61 Executive transition costs — 0.19 Headquarters relocation costs — 0.01 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 0.07 — Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (0.01 ) 1.39 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 1.04 $ 0.90 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per diluted share amounts 49,097 48,253

Net Leverage Ratio Reconciliation (4) (5)

(Amounts in thousands)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Debt: Senior secured credit facility $ 562,703 $ 563,156 Cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,803 $ 150,125 Net debt (6) $ 370,900 $ 413,031 Trailing twelve months: Wealth Management segment operating income $ 68,993 $ 72,195 Tax Software segment operating income 62,756 49,621 $ 131,749 $ 121,816 Unallocated corporate-level general and administrative expenses (25,367 ) (26,689 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 106,382 $ 95,127 Net leverage ratio (4) (5) 3.5 x 4.3 x

Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1) (4)

(Amounts in thousands)

For the trailing twelve months ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net income (loss) (2) $ 385 $ (342,755 ) Stock-based compensation 16,877 10,066 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 40,157 39,907 Other loss, net 33,052 31,304 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 18,906 22,785 Acquisition and integration—Change in fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 14,600 8,300 Executive transition costs 1,517 10,701 Headquarter relocation costs 1,147 1,863 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 3,230 — Income tax (benefit) expense (23,489 ) 42,331 Impairment of goodwill and an intangible asset — 270,625 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 106,382 $ 95,127

Operating Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (7)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities (8) $ 53,722 $ 46,864 Purchase of property and equipment (8) (8,598 ) (7,715 ) Operating free cash flow (7) $ 45,124 $ 39,149

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands)

Ranges for the three months ending Ranges for the year ending June 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low High Low High Net income (loss) $ 22,500 $ 31,500 $ (12,500 ) $ 2,000 Stock-based compensation 5,500 5,400 21,500 21,200 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,100 10,800 45,000 44,500 Other loss, net 8,800 8,500 33,500 32,400 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (9) 12,900 12,300 32,800 31,000 Income tax expense 2,200 2,000 2,200 1,400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,000 $ 70,500 $ 122,500 $ 132,500

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Ranges for the three months ending Ranges for the year ending June 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low High Low High Net income (loss) $ 22,500 $ 31,500 $ (12,500 ) $ 2,000 Stock-based compensation 5,500 5,400 21,500 21,200 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,200 7,100 28,600 28,300 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (9) 12,900 12,300 32,800 31,000 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net loss (500 ) (400 ) (2,000 ) (1,700 ) Non-cash income tax benefit (600 ) (400 ) (900 ) (800 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 47,000 $ 55,500 $ 67,500 $ 80,000 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) (3) $ 0.45 $ 0.63 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.04 Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.11 0.43 0.42 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.14 0.14 0.57 0.57 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (9) 0.26 0.25 0.65 0.62 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net loss (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Non-cash income tax benefit (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.94 $ 1.11 $ 1.34 $ 1.60 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per diluted share amounts 50,100 50,000 50,300 50,100

