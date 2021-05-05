Outlook on the Caustic Potash Global Market to 2026 - by Form, Grade, End-use and Region

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Caustic Potash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global caustic potash market reached a volume of 2.6 Million Tons in 2020. Caustic potash (KOH), also known as potassium hydroxide, is an inorganic alkaline compound that is manufactured through the electrolysis of potassium chloride solution. It is a potent base, which is widely available in different forms including flakes, pellets and powders. It is a volatile solution that generates heat when dissolved in water or alcohol. Caustic potash can be obtained in the pure form by reacting sodium hydroxide with impure potassium to form a base of potassium hydroxide and salt. It has recently emerged as an essential industrial chemical around the world and is widely used as a cleaning agent in wineries, primarily to clean the biofilms of bacteria and yeast inside the tanks.



Caustic potash is employed in the food and beverage industry as a stabilizer, thickening agent and pH adjuster to prolong the shelf life of products. As caustic potash is a versatile cleaning agent, it is also used in the production of liquid soaps, lotions, shampoos and hairsprays. As compared to sodium hydroxide, potassium hydroxide soaps are more soluble in water and are considered better for the environment.

Moreover, potassium hydroxide (KOH) is medically used in the wet mount preparation of clinical specimens for microscopic visualization of fungi as well as fungal elements in hair, skin, nails and vaginal secretions. In line with this, it has been studied for efficacy and tolerability in the treatment of warts. Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for caustic potash in the agriculture sector as KOH-based fertilizers are widely utilized for increasing the crop yield and improving overall productivity. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global caustic potash market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global caustic potash market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, form, grade, and end-use.



Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

At present, the liquid form exhibits a clear dominance in the market.



Breakup by Grade:

Industrial

Reagent

Pharma

Industrial grade accounts for the majority of the total market share.



Breakup by End-Use:

Potassium Carbonate

Potassium Phosphates

Potassium Soaps and Detergents

Liquid Fertilizers

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

The report finds that potassium carbonate currently represents the largest end-use segment.



Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific represents the largest market across the globe.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Some of these players are:

UNID Company Ltd.

Oxy Chemical Corporation

Tessenderlo Group

Olin Corporation

Erco Worldwide (USA) Inc.

Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global caustic potash market size in 2020?

2. What will be the caustic potash market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the global caustic potash market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global caustic potash market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global caustic potash market?

6. What is the global caustic potash market breakup by end use?

7. What is the global caustic potash market breakup by form?

8. What is the global caustic potash market breakup by grade?

9. What are the major regions in the global caustic potash market?

10. Who are the leading caustic potash manufacturers?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Caustic Potash Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Form

5.8 Market Breakup by Grade

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.2 Manufacturing

5.11.3 Marketing

5.11.4 Distribution

5.11.5 Exports

5.11.6 End-Use

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Trade Data

5.13.1 Imports

5.13.2 Exports

5.14 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Potassium Carbonate

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Potassium Phosphates

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Potassium Soaps and Detergents

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Liquid Fertilizers

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Agricultural Chemicals

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Solid

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Grade

9.1 Industrial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Reagent

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pharma

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Structure

10.2 Production Capacities of Key Players



11 Caustic Potash Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

11.3 Detailed Process Flow

11.4 Raw Material Requirement

11.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate



12 Caustic Potash: Feedstock Analysis

12.1 Potassium Chloride

12.1.1 Market Performance

12.1.1.1 Volume Trends

12.1.1.2 Value Trends

12.1.2 Price Trends

12.1.3 Market Forecast

12.1.4 Market Breakup by Region

12.1.5 Key Suppliers



13 Key Player Profiles

13.1 UNID Company Ltd.

13.2 Occidental Chemical Corporation

13.3 Tessenderlo Group

13.4 Olin Chlor Alkali

13.5 Erco Worldwide (USA) Inc.

13.6 Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited

