The U.S. pet grooming services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the period 2020–2026

The pet grooming market is witnessing an increasing application of natural and non-toxic products. With the increasing pet humanization trend, coupled with high adoption, several owners prefer organic or natural products to ensure their pets’ safety and health. The growing consumer propensity toward organic products provides a better immune system and overall wellbeing in terms of skin, fur, hair, coat, and life expectancy. Pet enthusiasts are switching from products containing artificial additives to natural or organic-based products. In recent times, the animal owners have become increasingly aware of the dangers associated with the use of chemical and toxic grooming products. In an attempt to follow sustainable practices, several grooming service providers opt for reusable and recycled products. Shampoos used in hydro baths have a low pH level, making them recirculated wastewater, which is suitable for gardening. Therefore, the use of non-toxic, eco-friendly, and organic grooming products for bathing, massages, and ear & eye cleaning is likely to boost the U.S pet grooming services market during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. pet grooming services market during the forecast period:

• Growing Pet Technology

• Increasing Focus on Non-toxic and Eco-friendly Products

• Growing Business Opportunities

• Increasing Mobile Pet Services



The study considers the U.S. pet grooming market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market Segmentation

The U.S. pet grooming services market research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, services, operation, geography. The US dog grooming services market expects to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026. A major factor influencing these services is the increasing adoption of dogs and the pet humanization concept’s popularity. Approximately 5% of the US adults adopt dogs and are willing to pay for premium care such as healthcare, organic food, training, and regular grooming. The increased awareness of pets’ comfort and safety has increased the demand for several products and accessories, including grooming services. With the rise in infections, allergies, bacterial diseases, and other skin disorders, daily grooming services are growing as they reduce skin and other related infectious diseases. The US cat grooming services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020–2026. With over 62% pet ownership in the US, over 42 million households own cats. Cats are treated as part of the family, and owners are keen to spend on premium amenities such as grooming and training services. Although cats are self-cleaning creatures with limited grooming needs, regular brushing helps remove loose hairs and dead skin and prevent external parasitic infections.



The bath & dry segment expects to generate a relatively higher revenue than other segments as most grooming amenities require products such as shampoos and conditioners. The segment is growing at a CAGR of approx. 6%, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Regular bathing with lukewarm water and mild shampoo keeps the pet hygienic and relaxed and prevents knots and skin infections. However, bathing services come with their own set of challenges as they depend on the animal’s breed, lifestyle, and health needs.



Salon pet grooming services are the primary revenue generators and are expected to dominate during the forecast period. Salon services are affordable and can provide services to a large number of pets per day. These services can take a longer duration than mobile services and are widely available across the US. These saloons offer bathing, brushing, nail trimming, ear and eye cleaning, haircutting, de-shedding, de-matting, and flea and tick treatment services. However, these services are often stressful for pets as they are time-consuming, and standard grooming services take longer than mobile grooming services.



Type

• Dog

• Cat

• Others

Services

• Bath & Dry

• Hair & Skin

• Nail & Paws

• Eye, Ear, & Teeth

• Others

Operation

• Salon

• Mobile



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

South, West, and Midwest are the major revenue contributors to the U.S. pet grooming services market share. Despite the pandemic’s outbreak, the US pet care market accounted for about USD 99 billion in 2020, and the industry is expected to grow during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the health and hygiene of pets is anticipated to drive the US market growth. In the southern region, most households prefer dogs over cats. Arkansas has the highest percentage of dog ownership in the US, with over 51% of households owning dogs. The increasing adoption rate is likely to drive pet grooming services as owners consider them as family members and provide premium care.



Geography

• South

• West

• Northeast

• Midwest



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The US pet grooming services market is fragmented with the presence of several companies. Aussie Pet Mobile, The Pooch Mobile, Camp Bow Wow, Pet Palace Preppie Pooch, Oscar’s Pet Resort, Kriser’s, Canine Studio. Chama’s, Canine House of Style, Bow Wow Meow, Red Rover, Dog Gone Hairy, and The Pet Maven are the major vendors in the market. Several players or startups are tapping into the growing demand for mobile pet grooming services. Many prominent players in the market offer grooming services. Most groomers prefer mobile grooming services on their own or through franchisees. Aussie Pet Mobile, one of the key players in the U.S. pet grooming services market, offers franchising opportunities. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aussie Pet Mobile expects to expand by adding new franchisees across the US.



Prominent Vendors

• Aussie Pet Mobile

• The Pooch Mobile

• PetSmart

• Petco



Other Prominent Vendors

• Kriser’s

• Camp Bow Wow

• Pet Palace

• Preppie Pooch

• Canine Studio

• Chama’s

• Oscar’s Pet Resort

• Canine House of Style

• A Very Important Pet

• Bow Wow Meow

• Pet Maven

• The Zuri Pet Spa & Resort

• Dog Gone Hairy

• Topknots Pet Grooming

• Chichie’s Grooming Spa

• Fur Frenzy Pet Spa

• Animal Boarding and Grooming

• For Pet’s Sake

• Red Rover

• SpaGo Dog

• Tubbs Dog Wash

• Puparazzi

• Canine Country

• Prestige Pet Salon

• Paws & Effect

• The Purple Pooch

• Don’t Look Ruff

• Fast ‘N’ Furriest

• Dog-a-holick

• Dirty Dogs & Meow

• The Doggy Den



