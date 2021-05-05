Genasys Inc. Announces $18.3 Million U.S. Army LRAD® 450XL Systems Order

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced an $18.3 million follow-on order from the U.S. Army (Army). With this and previously received fiscal year 2021 orders, the Company has already exceeded total fiscal year 2020 bookings.

“In addition to the Army order and the recently announced Riverside County, CA mass notification and emergency management software services contract, several key awards are anticipated in the second half of our fiscal year,” stated Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “These awards, and other expected orders for Genasys Emergency Management software, Integrated Mass Notification solutions, and LRAD systems, have the Company well-positioned for record fiscal year revenues and bookings. We look forward to reporting our fiscal second quarter results next week on May 13, 2021.”

“The Army and other U.S. military services continue to equip their forces with LRAD's unmatched long-range communications and scalable escalation of force (EOF) capabilities,” Mr. Danforth added. “This order demonstrates the Army’s ongoing commitment to supplying its soldiers with advanced equipment that enhances communication and saves lives.”

As part of a communication and layered EOF strategy, LRAD systems increase the decision time and distance for military personnel to differentiate between security threats and non-combatants, and scale EOF accordingly to save lives on both sides of the Long Range Acoustic Device®.

Low profile, lightweight and designed to be mounted on tripods, vehicles, small vessels and Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (CROWS), the LRAD 450XL is the AHD of choice for U.S. and international defense, homeland security, and law enforcement agencies.

