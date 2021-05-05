XPO Logistics Tests Battery-Electric Truck from Daimler Trucks North America

GREENWICH, Conn., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has partnered with Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) to test Daimler’s battery-electric commercial trucks under real-life operating conditions in California.



XPO drivers will use tractors from DTNA’s Freightliner Electric Innovation and Customer Experience (CX) Fleet for a nine-month pilot program in the Oakland area. The data generated by the XPO pilot will help inform DTNA’s final design of its battery-electric truck prior to full series production. XPO and DTNA have collaborated on transportation innovation for more than a decade. Watch the video here.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re pleased to contribute to the environmental sustainability of supply chains by providing real-life operating data to our long-time partner, Daimler Trucks North America. The CX pilot is also an opportunity for us to evaluate how battery-electric trucks perform for our customers and drivers. Our partnerships with manufacturers are an important way we help advance industry innovation.”

Richard Howard, senior vice president, on-highway sales and marketing, Daimler Trucks North America, said, “XPO is providing us valuable information about the performance, maintenance and cost of operating our all-electric Freightliner eCascadia, while helping to shape the future of CO₂-neutral transportation for supply chains nationwide. We appreciate their partnership and participation in the process of co-creation.”

In addition to leading the Freightliner CX pilot in Oakland, XPO provides input to DTNA as a member of the Freightliner Electric Vehicle Council. The pilot is supported by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (Bay Area AQMD), which partially funded the deployment.

