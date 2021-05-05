PowerFleet Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. , May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $29.0 million.

High margin, recurring and services revenue was $17.6 million, or 61% of total revenue.

Services gross margin was 64%, an improvement from 62% in the same year-ago period.

At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.0 million and $53.2 million of working capital.

First Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

Provided Comasco with an IoT solution for real-time tracing and inventory management of their rented crane parts.

Pointer by PowerFleet Argentina formed a strategic alliance with Edenred along with its collaboration with BP gas stations to develop and offer comprehensive services for fleet operators.

Selected by Panhandle Transportation Group (PTG) to monitor and remotely manage refrigerated trailers and cargo through PowerFleet’s reefer solution, the LV-400.

Chosen by Nucor Tubular Products to improve safety, compliance, and utilization by using PowerFleet's telematics solutions.

Signed a deal with McGuire Transportation, a regional dry van trucking company, to upgrade its trailer management solution for its U.S.-based operations.

Shipped initial 1,000 weight on axle sensor units to American Intermodal Management.

Commenced migration of 4,500 legacy industrial units to the company’s next-gen hardware platforms and recurring revenue model for one of the world’s largest automotive companies.



Management Commentary

“During the first quarter of 2021 we continued to execute on our strategic roadmap, which is focused on expanding our high-value solution offerings, growing our business in our targeted markets, and continuously increasing our high-margin recurring services revenues,” said Chris Wolfe, PowerFleet CEO. “While we delivered consistent financial results in the quarter, our revenues would have been $1.8 million dollars higher had we not experienced a temporarily supply issue due to a third-party electrical component supplier, which impacted some of our product lines as well as many industries globally. Fortunately, our supply chain acted swiftly to remediate the issue and we have built and shipped many of the impacted products, but not in time to be recognized in Q1.

“From a sales and deployment standpoint, we saw a measurable pick-up in new sales activity across our geographic regions during Q1 and we have a significant backlog and meaningful opportunity pipeline over the near- and mid-term. This recovery is reflected by the several new deals we secured in the first quarter, including NuCor Tubular, Panhandle Transportation Group, and McGuire Transportation. In addition to these wins, we deployed more than 2,000 units for a major container fleet operator. A key initiative this year is to transition our more than 30,000 non-subscription units from our legacy ‘industrial’ solution to our next-gen hardware platforms and onto our recurring revenue model. One major migration we commenced in Q1 was with one of the world’s largest automotive companies, where we began migrating their 4,500 units across 40 sites worldwide.

“Looking forward, our global end markets, legacy product migration efforts, and opportunity pipeline are building momentum. While we are still facing certain headwinds related to the pandemic and electrical subcomponent supply issues, we remain confident in our growth prospects in 2021 and beyond. As the global economy recovers and countries reopen, our robust balance sheet enables us to accelerate our growth initiatives. We are making great strides toward the realization of our long-term financial goals and our vision, which is for PowerFleet to be a major force in the multibillion-dollar global industrial IoT market.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $29.0 million, compared to $30.8 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease in revenue was related to the reduction in product revenue from Avis, the impact from COVID-19, and temporary product shipment delays related to third-party electrical component issues.

Services revenue was $17.6 million (61% of total revenue), compared to $17.6 million (57% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $11.4 million (39% of total revenue), compared to $13.2 million (43% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit was $14.5 million (50% of total revenue), compared to $14.9 million (48% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $11.2 million (64% of total service revenue), compared to $11.0 million (62% of total service revenue) in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $3.2 million (29% of total product revenue), compared to $3.9 million (30% of total product revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $13.6 million, compared to $15.1 million in the same year-ago period. Research and development expenses were $2.7 million, compared to $3.2 million in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $3.0 million or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share (based on 33.3 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.5 million or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period (based on 29.0 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Non-GAAP net income totaled $61,000 or $0.00 per basic and diluted share (based on 33.3 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 41.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), an improvement compared to non-GAAP net loss of $1.3 million or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share (based on 29.0 million weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding) in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about non-GAAP net income and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $152,000 in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $41.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company’s working capital position at quarter-end was $53.2 million.

Investor Conference Call

PowerFleet management will discuss these results and business outlook on a conference call today (Wednesday, May 5, 2021) at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time).

PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), PowerFleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of PowerFleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, PowerFleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because PowerFleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,549,000 ) $ (2,983,000 ) Non-controlling interest (15,000 ) - Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,123,000 1,196,000 Interest (income) expense, net 735,000 458,000 Other (income) expense, net (2,000 ) - Income tax (benefit) expense 193,000 473,000 Depreciation and amortization 2,067,000 2,141,000 Stock-based compensation 1,109,000 1,097,000 Foreign currency translation (642,000 ) (1,019,000 ) Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory 133,000 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,000 $ 1,363,000





PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,549,000 ) $ (2,983,000 ) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,123,000 1,196,000 Other (income) expense, net (2,000 ) - Intangible assets amortization expense 1,332,000 1,299,000 Stock-based compensation 1,109,000 1,097,000 Foreign currency translation (642,000 ) (1,019,000 ) Non-cash portion of income tax expense 188,000 471,000 Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory 133,000 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,308,000 ) $ 61,000 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.00 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 29,034,000 33,259,000 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 29,034,000 41,771,000

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond PowerFleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for PowerFleet’s products to continue to develop, the possibility that PowerFleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect PowerFleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PowerFleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Products $ 13,208,000 $ 11,420,000 Services 17,591,000 17,571,000 30,799,000 28,991,000 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 9,302,000 8,152,000 Cost of services 6,631,000 6,369,000 15,933,000 14,521,000 Gross Profit 14,866,000 14,470,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,103,000 13,608,000 Research and development expenses 3,172,000 2,745,000 18,275,000 16,353,000 Loss from operations (3,409,000 ) (1,883,000 ) Interest income 14,000 12,000 Interest expense (750,000 ) (470,000 ) Foreign currency translation of debt 895,000 1,027,000 Other (expense) income, net 2,000 - Net loss before income taxes (3,248,000 ) (1,314,000 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (193,000 ) (473,000 ) Net loss before non-controlling interest (3,441,000 ) (1,787,000 ) Non-controlling interest 15,000 - Net loss (3,426,000 ) (1,787,000 ) Accretion of preferred stock (168,000 ) (168,000 ) Preferred stock dividend (955,000 ) (1,028,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,549,000 ) $ (2,983,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 29,034,000 33,259,000



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As of December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,127,000 $ 40,951,000 Restricted cash 308,000 308,000 Accounts receivable, net 24,147,000 26,564,000 Inventory, net 12,873,000 13,160,000 Deferred costs - current 3,128,000 2,960,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,184,000 6,538,000 Total current assets 64,767,000 90,481,000 Deferred costs - less current portion 2,233,000 1,677,000 Fixed assets, net 8,804,000 8,465,000 Goodwill 83,344,000 83,344,000 Intangible assets, net 31,276,000 29,977,000 Right of use asset 9,700,000 9,809,000 Severance payable fund 4,056,000 3,890,000 Deferred tax asset 1,506,000 889,000 Other assets 3,115,000 3,068,000 Total assets $ 208,801,000 $ 231,600,000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 5,579,000 $ 5,658,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20,225,000 20,923,000 Deferred revenue - current 7,339,000 8,356,000 Lease liability - current 2,755,000 2,303,000 Total current liabilities 35,898,000 37,240,000 Long-term debt, less current maturities 23,179,000 20,956,000 Deferred revenue - less current portion 6,006,000 5,554,000 Lease liability - less current portion 7,050,000 7,630,000 Accrued severance payable 4,714,000 4,505,000 Other long-term liabilities 674,000 640,000 Total liabilities 77,521,000 76,525,000 MEZZANINE EQUITY Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 51,992,000 52,160,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - - Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity 79,213,000 102,842,000 Non-controlling interest 75,000 73,000 Total equity 79,288,000 102,915,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 208,801,000 $ 231,600,000



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities (net of net assets acquired): Net loss $ (3,426,000 ) $ (1,787,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Non-controlling interest (15,000 ) - Inventory reserve 63,000 74,000 Stock based compensation expense 1,109,000 1,357,000 Depreciation and amortization 2,067,000 2,144,000 Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense 731,000 768,000 Bad debt expense 262,000 268,000 Other non-cash items (8,000 ) 88,000 Deferred taxes 193,000 473,000 Changes in: Operating assets and liabilities 1,781,000 (2,601,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 2,757,000 784,000 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 16,000 - Capital expenditures (471,000 ) (597,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (455,000 ) (597,000 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from stock offering - 26,867,000 Payment of preferred stock dividend - (1,028,000 ) Repayment of long-term debt (479,000 ) (1,315,000 ) Short-term bank debt, net 104,000 91,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 127,000 70,000 Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock (232,000 ) (347,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (480,000 ) 24,338,000 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,611,000 ) (1,701,000 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 211,000 22,824,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 16,703,000 18,435,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 16,914,000 $ 41,259,000



