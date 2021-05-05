Qatar Airways Privilege Club expands partnership with Points to introduce Hotel & Car Rewards

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leader in powering loyalty commerce, Points (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) and Qatar Airways announced a new enhancement to the Qatar Privilege Club today. The latest member benefit to be implemented by the Toronto-based company that provides best-in-class solutions to the world’s largest loyalty programs, will offer Qatar Airways Privilege Club members even more value and flexibility as they make future travel plans.



The implementation of Hotel & Car Rewards, a first for the Qatar Airways Privilege Club, offers even more flexibility. Fully customizable, the holistic travel solution powered by Points, provides members with access to up to 350,000 hotels and over 20,000 car rental locations worldwide. With Hotel & Car Rewards, members earn Qmiles at a competitive rate on every cash travel booking they make. They also have the option to spend their Qmiles at no additional cost or make split payments with cash and Qmiles for their hotel or car rental bookings.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “At Qatar Airways, we are continually striving to enhance Privilege Club and offer our members more value and opportunities to earn and spend Qmiles. We also want to make the experience of earning and spending Qmiles as seamless as when our loyalty members travel with us across the globe. Hotel & Car Rewards provides our members’ convenient ways to spend for hotel stays and car rentals using Qmiles or use a combination of Qmiles with Cash. Hotel & Car Rewards is another example of Privilege Club's commitment to redefining and enhancing the experience for our loyalty members.”

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, also welcomed the news, “We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club since implementing our first product integration just under a year ago and to be providing them with more ways than ever to connect with their members. Our research has shown us that enthusiasm for travel planning has not diminished over the past year. The recently improved Buy, Gift and Transfer offering and now Hotel & Car Rewards, will offer members additional value and convenience as they make their future travel plans for this year and beyond with Qatar Airways.”

Points began a multi-year partnership with Qatar Airways last August with the introduction of the option for members to Buy, Gift or Transfer their Qmiles; further product implementations are planned for the future.

