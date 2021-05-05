KVH Industries Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 today. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed at investors.kvh.com. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total revenues increased by 16% in the first quarter of 2021 to $42.3 million from $36.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.





Revenues for AgilePlans, our Connectivity as a Service program for the commercial maritime sector, were up more than 48% compared to the first quarter of 2020.





AgilePlans amounted to 84% of total commercial maritime mini-VSAT Broadband shipments, and 67% of the total mini-VSAT Broadband shipments for the quarter. AgilePlans now represent 41% of our mini-VSAT Broadband subscriber base.





Our mini-VSAT Broadband airtime revenue increased $2.2 million, to $21.4 million, or 11%, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, driven primarily by a 7% increase in subscribers.





TACNAV product sales increased $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, and fiber optic gyro (FOG) product and OEM product sales increased $0.9 million, or 16%, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.





Net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.35 per share, in the first quarter of 2020.





Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.25 per share, in the first quarter of 2020.





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021 was $1.1 million, compared to a negative $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.



Commenting on the quarter, Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH’s chief executive officer, said, “Despite continuing pandemic-related headwinds, KVH recorded a strong first quarter, with total revenue up 16% over the first quarter of 2020, net loss improved by $2.2 million and adjusted EBITDA was up $4.8 million over the first quarter of 2020. We continued to make progress against our strategic priorities, with shipments for our AgilePlans subscription offering up almost 50%. While AgilePlans shipments do not immediately show up in revenue, they drive future top-line growth and are an important indicator of the robust health of our mobile connectivity business. Airtime revenue, a function of prior shipments, grew at double-digit rates over last year, and gross margin improved as well. We recently introduced the TracPhone V30, an ultra-compact VSAT antenna that is easy to install and will deliver high-performance, affordable Internet at sea, and we believe it will further strengthen our position in this market and drive future growth and profitability. Within the mobile connectivity segment as a whole, revenue was up compared to a year ago, and on the cost side we continue to migrate VSAT customers onto our HTS network as we progress towards an exit of our legacy network by year end.”

“In the inertial navigation segment, we successfully completed a large tactical navigation order that we had announced in the second quarter of last year, which increased TACNAV revenue in the first quarter by $4.2 million over a year ago. Even without the growth in TACNAV, inertial navigation product sales increased by more than 15%, and we made substantial progress in our transition to production of our photonic integrated chip (PIC)-based inertial systems. While uncertainty in our markets continues to complicate any forecasting, we maintain our view that if customer activity returns to a more normal level early in the third quarter we can anticipate full-year revenues to increase by mid-to-high single digits over 2020 revenues and adjusted EBITDA to grow at a faster rate than revenue for the full year.”

The company operates in two segments, mobile connectivity and inertial navigation. In the first quarter of 2021, net sales for the mobile connectivity segment increased by $1.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. mini-VSAT Broadband airtime revenue increased by $2.2 million. The increase was offset primarily due to a $0.9 million decrease in our content service sales. In the first quarter of 2021, net sales for our inertial navigation segment increased by $4.1 million, or 54%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. Inertial navigation sales increased primarily due to a $4.2 million increase in the volume of TACNAV product sales and a $0.9 million increase in our FOG and OEM product sales.

Financial Highlights - From Continuing Operations (in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP Results Revenue $ 42.3 $ 36.6 Net loss $ (4.0 ) $ (6.2 ) Net loss per share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.35 ) Non-GAAP Results Net loss $ (0.9 ) $ (4.3 ) Net loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.25 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.1 $ (3.7 )

For more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables at the end of this release.

First Quarter Financial Summary

Revenue was $42.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 16% compared to $36.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Product revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $18.4 million, an increase of 41% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to a $5.0 million increase in inertial navigation product sales and a $0.3 million increase in mobile connectivity product sales. Inertial navigation product sales increased primarily as a result of a $4.2 million increase in the volume of TACNAV product sales and a $0.9 million increase in our FOG and OEM product sales. The increase in mobile connectivity product sales was primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in mini-VSAT Broadband product sales.

Service revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $23.9 million, an increase of 2% compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in mobile connectivity service sales, partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in inertial navigation service sales. Inertial navigation service sales decreased primarily due to lower contract engineering service revenue. Mobile connectivity service sales increased primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in our mini-VSAT Broadband service sales, which resulted in part from a 7% increase in subscribers, primarily as a result of AgilePlans. Partially offsetting this increase was a $0.9 million decrease in our content service sales.

Our operating expenses decreased $0.1 million to $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. This decrease resulted primarily from a $0.4 million decrease in warranty expenses and a $0.3 million decrease in travel expenses. Partially offsetting this decrease was a $0.7 million increase in professional fees, primarily relating to Board governance matters.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release provides non-GAAP financial information, which may include constant-currency revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted EPS, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, as a supplement to our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results to assess operational performance. Constant-currency revenue is calculated on the basis of local currency results, using foreign currency exchange rates applicable to the earlier comparative period, and management believes that presenting information on a constant-currency basis helps management and investors to isolate the impact of changes in those rates from other factors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. Management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of our historical operating results, comparison to competitors’ operating results, and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Some limitations of non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted EPS, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, include the following:

Non-GAAP net income (loss) and diluted EPS exclude, as applicable, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment charge, intangible asset impairment charge, transaction-related and other variable irregular legal and advisory fees, variable inventory reserves, other variable costs, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, the tax effect of the foregoing and certain discrete tax charges, including changes in our valuation allowance and other tax adjustments.





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before, as applicable, interest income, net, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment charge, intangible asset impairment charge, transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees, variable inventory reserves, other variable costs and foreign exchange transaction gains and losses.



Other companies, including companies in KVH’s industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which will reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease our reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review our consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Sales: Product $ 18,432 $ 13,094 Service 23,860 23,474 Net sales 42,292 36,568 Costs and expenses: Costs of product sales 11,220 9,636 Costs of service sales 15,423 15,195 Research and development 4,567 4,287 Sales, marketing and support 7,546 8,700 General and administrative 7,143 6,398 Total costs and expenses 45,899 44,216 Loss from operations (3,607 ) (7,648 ) Interest income 233 313 Interest expense 18 4 Other (expense) income, net (789 ) 1,502 Loss before income tax (benefit) expense (4,181 ) (5,837 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (153 ) 377 Net loss $ (4,028 ) $ (6,214 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 17,938 17,529

KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 39,112 $ 37,719 Accounts receivable, net 30,033 33,687 Inventories, net 22,773 24,674 Other current assets and contract assets 5,718 4,980 Total current assets 97,636 101,060 Property and equipment, net 57,111 56,273 Goodwill 6,611 6,592 Intangible assets, net 2,011 2,254 Right of use assets 5,346 6,893 Other non-current assets and contract assets 9,505 10,446 Non-current deferred income taxes 35 73 Total assets $ 178,255 $ 183,591 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 26,143 $ 27,525 Contract liabilities 4,531 4,445 Current portion of long-term debt 6,152 4,992 Current operating lease liability 2,973 3,826 Total current liabilities 39,799 40,788 Other long-term liabilities 227 674 Long-term operating lease liability 2,500 3,204 Long-term contract liabilities 4,001 4,688 Non-current deferred tax liability 384 418 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 775 1,935 Stockholders’ equity 130,569 131,884 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 178,255 $ 183,591





KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net loss - GAAP $ (4,028 ) $ (6,214 ) Amortization of intangibles 276 248 Stock-based compensation expense 932 805 Transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees 865 143 Foreign exchange transaction loss (gain) 357 (1,185 ) Tax effect on the foregoing (524 ) (13 ) Change in valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (a) 1,189 1,904 Net loss - Non-GAAP $ (933 ) $ (4,312 ) Net loss per common share - Non-GAAP Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 17,938 17,529

(a) Represents a change in the valuation allowance on current year United States net operating losses, research and development tax credits and uncertain tax position adjustments.





KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP EBITDA

AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three months ended



March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (4,028 ) $ (6,214 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (153 ) 377 Interest income, net (215 ) (309 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,350 2,650 Non-GAAP EBITDA (1,046 ) (3,496 ) Stock-based compensation expense 932 805 Transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees 865 143 Foreign exchange transaction loss (gain) 357 (1,185 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 1,108 $ (3,733 )





KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(in millions except for percentages, unaudited)

Segment Net Sales Three months ended



March 31, 2021 2020 Mobile connectivity sales Product $ 6.9 $ 6.6 Service 23.6 22.3 Net sales $ 30.5 $ 28.9 Inertial navigation sales Product $ 11.5 $ 6.5 Service 0.2 1.2 Net sales $ 11.7 $ 7.7





Operating (Loss) Income Three months ended



March 31, 2021 2020 Mobile connectivity $ (0.4 ) $ (2.3 ) Inertial navigation 2.1 (0.8 ) 1.7 (3.1 ) Unallocated (5.3 ) (4.5 ) Loss from operations $ (3.6 ) $ (7.6 )





Three months ended



March 31, 2021 2020 (percentage of total revenue) Mobile Connectivity Revenue Components Product sales 16 % 18 % mini-VSAT Broadband airtime 51 % 53 % Content service 4 % 7 % Inertial Navigation Revenue Components FOG-based products 14 % 14 % Tactical navigation products 12 % 3 %



