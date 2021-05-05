Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Juliet Williams, PhD, as Senior Vice President, Head of Biology

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointment of Juliet Williams, PhD, as Senior Vice President, Head of Biology. Dr. Williams joins Kymera with 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including leadership roles in drug discovery and translational development.



“I’m very excited to welcome Juliet to the leadership team at Kymera,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “Juliet has been a successful drug hunter in both biotech and large pharma. Her expertise and leadership in target identification, drug discovery, and translational drug development across small molecule and innovative drug classes will be invaluable as we continue to expand Kymera’s capabilities to build a best-in-class degrader medicines company.”

“I am excited to join Kymera during a transformational time as the Company has initiated a first-in-class development program in immunology and inflammation and expects to advance its two lead oncology degrader programs into clinical development later this year,” said Dr. Williams. “I look forward to working with the team to continue to advance our platform and science and I am inspired by the opportunity to invent and deliver new medicines for patients in need.”

Dr. Williams joins Kymera with 20 years of drug development experience, including service at Novartis, Sanofi, Millennium, and Curis. Prior to Kymera, she led oncology small molecule drug discovery at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research and served in Head of Oncology Pharmacology roles at both Novartis and Sanofi. She holds a degree in Natural Sciences (Biochemistry) from the University of Cambridge and a PhD in Developmental Biology from University College London. Dr. Williams completed a Wellcome Postdoctoral Fellowship at University College London in Developmental Biology.

Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded with the mission to discover, develop, and commercialize transformative therapies while leading the evolution of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ platform enables the discovery of novel small molecule degraders designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. Kymera’s goal is to be a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of this new class of protein degrader medicines, with a pipeline of novel degrader medicines targeting disease-causing proteins that were previously intractable.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by FierceBiotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding its: beliefs regarding its program in immunology and inflammation and that it is first-in-class; plans to continue to expand capabilities to build a best-in-class degrader medicines company; expectations for Dr. Williams; strategy, business plans and objectives for the IRAK4, IRAKIMiD and STAT3 degrader programs and the clinical development of Kymera Therapeutics' product candidates, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which Kymera Therapeutics has operations or does business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of its current preclinical studies and future clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current preclinical studies or future clinical trials or the development of Kymera Therapeutics' drug candidates; the risk that the results of current preclinical studies may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Kymera Therapeutics' ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of Kymera Therapeutics’ planned interactions with regulatory authorities, including the resolution of the current partial clinical hold for KT-474; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020, filed on March 11, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Kymera Therapeutics' subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Kymera Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Kymera Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

