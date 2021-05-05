Potential Versus Credentials: Plum Leads The Way With Predictive Talent Management

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plum, the talent management platform provider that reveals the potential in every employee, today announced the upcoming release of its latest module. Known as the Plum Match Criteria Catalog, it brings enterprise scalability to Plum's proprietary Match Criteria, which provides a scientific method for companies to accurately identify – and continuously update – the behavioral requirements of each job. Using a streamlined 8-minute survey, the Plum Match Criteria automates the behavioral job analysis process and scientifically identifies the "soft skills" required for any job in an organization using proven Industrial/Organizational (I/O) psychology.



The new Match Criteria Catalog centralizes all of an organization's Match Criteria into one readily searchable database so that enterprises always have access to up-to-date behavioral competency profiles for any given job. This new paradigm for job match criteria streamlines the talent management of full and part-time jobs, as well as gig and contract positions while ensuring the best-fit candidates can be considered for every role.

Historically, job descriptions with lists of credentials, such as years of experience in certain titles, were used as the primary basis of matching talent to opportunities. These job descriptions are usually outdated, arbitrary and even overtly biased. For example, filtering candidates for a job based on having a four-year degree from a university eliminates diverse candidates who might otherwise be qualified and have the potential to succeed in the role.

With the Plum Match Criteria, job descriptions are bolstered by objective data that predict each individual's potential to succeed in a role. As experienced during the pandemic, certain behavioral characteristics, such as the ability to work autonomously in a remote setting, can be crucial to productivity, and ultimately, success. Without Plum's Match Criteria, traditional job descriptions lack scientific support for the behaviors, such as communication, innovation and teamwork, that will predict an individual's ability to fully thrive in a job.

"Job descriptions have been broken for a long time," said Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor. "They aren't designed to taking a forward-looking view of talent. In a world of constant disruption, organizations need a way to scientifically quantify the behaviors required for roles so that they can more accurately assess talent for opportunities, as business needs continue to evolve rapidly. The lockdown of 2020 has upended labor models, making the ability to predict talent potential far more important than relying on a rear-view mirror approach."

By clearly articulating the behavioral requirements for every role, Plum's Match Criteria allow organizations to easily match talent to opportunities throughout the employee lifecycle – from hiring to internal mobility and succession planning.

"With Plum's Match Criteria, relevant organizational stakeholders are able to align on the behavioral competencies that are needed for every role and update them in real-time," said Rosa Venditti, HR Development Coordinator, Guillevin International. "As our business adapts to new ways of working, roles inevitably change. Using Plum's Match Criteria, we can get clear on what we need in a successful candidate, making it easier to surface qualified candidates and help us put the right person in the role."

Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research, a research-based analyst firm, said, "Job descriptions form the basis of so many talent decisions, and yet many organizations struggle with keeping them relevant, accurate and useful. Being able to identify and continuously update which behavioral traits are required for a job gives HR professionals a powerful new tool in their toolbelt to tackle an age-old problem and create better talent outcomes."

For more information about the Plum Match Criteria module and Plum's Talent Resilience Platform, please visit https://www.plum.io.



About Plum

At Plum, we believe in identifying and cultivating the unique potential that exists within every employee. We help innovative enterprise organizations use data-driven insights to make unbiased talent decisions across the employee lifecycle and unlock potential deep within their workforces. Our Talent Resilience Platform is the only talent management platform that applies the science of Industrial/Organizational (I/O) psychology to the entire workforce at scale to quantify human potential while enabling organizations to identify the key behavioral indicators required to be successful in any given role. With these insights at their fingertips, customers can quickly and accurately map people to jobs where they'll thrive, so their businesses can thrive too.