Amicus Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 24th Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 24th Annual Meeting being held virtually, May 11-14, 2021. Accepted abstracts will highlight preclinical data from the Company’s Fabry and Pompe gene therapy programs, which Amicus is developing with the Gene Therapy Program of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Digital Poster Session: Tuesday, May 11, 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. ET
Pompe Disease:
- Title: Post-Symptomatic Reversal of Muscle Pathology in a Model of Pompe Disease Using Gene Therapy
- Session title: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Abstract number: 518
- Presenter: Ali Ramezani, Ph.D., Senior Research Investigator, Project Lead, Translational Research, Gene Therapy Program, University of Pennsylvania
Fabry Disease:
- Title: Efficacy of Adeno-Associated Viruses Expressing an Engineered Alpha-Galactosidase A Transgene in a Mouse Model of Fabry Disease
- Session title: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Abstract number: 519
- Presenter: CJ (Chunjuan) Song, Ph.D., DABT, Research Director, Translational Research, Gene Therapy Program, University of Pennsylvania
The posters will be made available on the Amicus website following their respective presentations at the meeting.
For more information on the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 24th Annual Meeting, please visit https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/.
