IN8bio to Participate in Upcoming May Scientific Conferences

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (“IN8bio” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, announced that the Company’s co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., Scientist, Lei Ding, Ph.D., and Vice President, Operations and Innovation, Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., will be participating in the following virtual scientific conferences.



Event: Multi-Functional Cell Therapies Summit Date: Wednesday, May 5th Presentation: Oral presentation - Using the DNA Damage Response as a Mechanism of Cell Targeting with Alkylating Agents, Gamma-Delta T Cells, and Logical Additions to Combination Therapy Presenter: Dr. Lawrence Lamb Time: 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. EDT





Event: Cancer Progress 2021 - Cello Health Date: Wednesday, May 5th Presentation: Panel discussion - Validating New Platforms: Clinical Pain, Commercial Gain Presenter: Dr. Lawrence Lamb Time: 3:00 to 4:15 p.m. EDT





Event: Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy 2021 – New York Academy of Sciences Date: May 14th Presentation: Poster presentation - Chemotherapy Resistant Gamma-Delta T cells Therapy (DeltEx DRI) for the Treatment of Solid Tumor Presenter: Dr. Kate Rochlin Time: 1:44 p.m. EDT





Event: Advanced Therapies 2021 Date: Wednesday, May 19th Presentation: Panel discussion - CAR-T model for gamma-delta T cell therapy for GBM Presenter: Dr. Lei Ding Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT



Date: Wednesday, May 19th Presentation: Panel discussion - Stratification of patients for immunotherapy and CAR-T Presenter: Dr. Lawrence Lamb Time: 12:30 p.m. EDT





IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells. IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding the advancement of its product candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials and the prospects for such candidates and underlying technology, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. Specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

