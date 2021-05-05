Stingray to Release its Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

English French

MONTREAL, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, after the market closes. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.stingray.com

Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available two hours after its broadcast, and until midnight, July 3, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 6594453.

