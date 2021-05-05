New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Vegetable Puree Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06068229/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Vegetable Puree Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. vegetable puree market size is expected to reach USD 9.36 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing preference for healthy and vegan food is expected to be a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Today, consumers are more inclined toward food items that can easily be prepared and consumed.



Hectic work schedules are compelling people to opt for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products and products that are easy to cook and take the least amount of time to prepare. These consumer food preferences are propelling the demand for vegetable puree in the U.S. market.



Tomato puree held the largest revenue share of 44.1% in 2020. Excellent nutritional properties, coupled with the high antioxidant content, are propelling the demand for tomato puree. Moreover, it is one of the versatile products that is widely used in multiple cuisines as a key ingredient. These trends are anticipated to maintain the growth of the tomato puree segment in the U.S. market over the forecast period.



Bakery emerged as the second-largest application segment for vegetable puree in 2020.Customers are increasingly shifting toward healthy bakery options made with healthy ingredients, including vegetables.



Key players in the bakery industry are launching vegetable- and fruit-packed bakery products in order to attract more health-conscious and eco-friendly customers.



For instance, in January 2021, Nature’s Bakery announced the launch of baked bars loaded with vegetables and fruits under the brand name Baked-Ins in the U.S. market. The bars are made from whole grains, oats, and fruits and vegetables like sweet potatoes, kale, carrots, and apples. Such products are opening new avenues for vegetable puree in the bakery segment. The U.S. market for vegetable puree is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small- and medium-sized players.



U.S. Vegetable Puree Market Report Highlights

• By product, the tomato puree segment held the largest revenue share of 44.1% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The widespread application of tomato puree in the preparation of sauces and dips for pizza, pasta, soups, stews, and other dishes is driving the segment

• The pumpkin puree product segment is projected to register the second-fastest CAGR in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2028. Pumpkin puree is one of the most versatile purees that can be incorporated into dishes, such as pancakes, oatmeal, muffins, pasta, cakes, snacks, pudding, and beverages

• The beverages application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the rising demand for healthy drinks in the U.S. market

• The baby food application segment is expected to register the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Baby nutrition is an important field that the food sector is particularly focusing on after the sudden outbreak of the pandemic

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06068229/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________