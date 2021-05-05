Worldwide Intracranial Aneurysm Industry to 2028 - by Type, End-use and Regions

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intracranial Aneurysm Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intracranial aneurysm market size is expected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2028 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Market factors favoring the market growth for intracranial aneurysm include the world's aging population, rising prevalence of intracranial aneurysms, sedentary and busy lifestyles, increased funding, and grant on research and innovation. There is a continuous rise in cases of un-ruptured intracranial aneurysms among geriatrics.



As per market statistics published by the World Ageing (WA), in 2019, there are around 700 million people aged more than 65, across the globe. This large section of the population is largely contributing to the market growth. As per the estimates of the BAF, in the U.S. alone, every year around 30,000 people live with brain aneurysms. In Canada, BAF reported there are on average each year, around 3,150 people live with intracranial aneurysms.



There are several risk factors for acquiring intracranial aneurysms in the market such as family history, autosomal dominant PCKD, co-arctation of the aorta, bicuspid aortic valve, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome type IV, smoking, and hypertension. In a survey, it is proven that around 80 percent of intracranial aneurysm cases were smokers in the past.



According to the market estimates of the Center for disease control and prevention, each year around 480,000 smokers die, and in 2018, it was reported that in the U.S. alone it had 34.2 million smokers and around 16 million U.S. people were suffering smoke-related disorders. Moreover, as per a survey by Headway, in 2016-17, in the UK approximately 348,453 people were admitted to healthcare facilities with some kind of brain-related disorder.



The Asia Pacific market for intracranial aneurysm is anticipated to register a lucrative growth rate over the assessment period. The rising cases of brain aneurysms in the two most populous countries India and China increased the affordability of people in the emerging Asian countries.



Each year around 76,500 to 204,100 cases of subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) occur in India. The cost of medical treatment of intracranial aneurysms in India stood at around USD 7,000, while the average treatment cost in western nations is three times, at about USD 20,000.



Market participants in the intracranial aneurysm industry include MicroVention Inc. (Terumo Corporation), B. Braun, Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, and Codman Neuro (Integra Lifesciences).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.2. Data Sources



4. Intracranial Aneurysm Market Insights

4.1. Intracranial Aneurysm - Industry snapshot

4.2. Intracranial Aneurysm Market Dynamics

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Intracranial Aneurysm Market Industry trends



5. Intracranial Aneurysm Market Assessment by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Surgical Clipping

5.4. Endovascular Coiling

5.5. Flow Diverters

5.6. Others



6. Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market, by End Use

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Clinics

6.5. Others



7. Intracranial Aneurysm Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Intracranial Aneurysm Market - North America

7.4. Intracranial Aneurysm Market - Europe

7.5. Intracranial Aneurysm Market - Asia-Pacific

7.6. Intracranial Aneurysm Market - Middle East & Africa

7.7. Intracranial Aneurysm Market - Latin America



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Medtronic

9.2. Microport Scientific Corporation

9.3. B. Braun

9.4. Stryker

9.5. Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

9.6. MicroVention Inc. (Terumo Corporation)

9.7. Codman Neuro (Integra Lifesciences)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xht0gr