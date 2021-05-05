New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Packaged Salad Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Processing, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06068227/?utm_source=GNW



The global packaged salad market size is expected to reach USD 20.30 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing trend of a healthy lifestyle is one of the key factors that will drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the busy schedules of the millennials leave less time for cooking and various other kitchen chores, and thus people have been demanding ready-to-eat salads.



In recent years, it has been noted that consumers have been opting for vegetables and similar raw ingredients instead of fast foods and processed foods.The increasing focus on weight management owing to rising obesity levels is propelling the demand for packaged salads among consumers around the world.



The low caloric content of packaged salads makes them ideal for weight management.



The vegetarian product segment dominated the market with a 67.4% share in 2020. The demand for vegetarian products is significantly growing owing to the rising vegan population around the world. The growing awareness regarding the high carbon footprint of the meat industry, along with animal health and animal cruelty, is compelling an increasing number of consumers to opt for vegetarian products instead.



Organically processed products are expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Organically processed products are generally perceived to contain more nutrients and antioxidants than conventional counterparts. Health-conscious consumers who focus on reducing their exposure to artificial chemicals and antibiotic-resistant bacteria usually prefer organically processed products to conventionally processed alternatives.



Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and production capacity expansion are some of the key strategic initiatives taken up by the companies to gain a competitive advantage over other players. In May 2020, Dole Food Company Inc. debuted its DOLE FreshTakes Ready-To-Eat Salad Bowls in the Western U.S. after its successful debut in the Eastern U.S. in 2019.



• The packaged kits type segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasingly hectic lifestyles and rising number of single-person households have been driving the segment

• The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing presence of online retailers

• North America led the market by accounting for more than 41.0% in 2020. The busy lifestyle of the consumers has been propelling the demand for these conveniently packaged salads in the region

• The vegetarian product segment held the largest share of 67.4% in 2020 owning to the growing number of health-conscious consumers across the globe

