Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size 2021 | To Reach USD 11.52 Billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Gloves to Maintain Personal Hygiene to Bolster Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global disposable medical gloves market size was USD 11.68 billion in the year 2020 and USD 5.98 billion in the year 2019 with a stellar CAGR of 95.2% in 2020. However, the market is expected to witness a dramatic fall in the growth rate to a CAGR of -0.19%, leaving the market size at USD 11.52 billion during the forecast year 2027. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Disposable Medical Gloves Market, 2020-2027.” The surging requirement of disposable medical gloves during the COVID-19 crisis is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the development of textured gloves to maintain the grip of the gloves is further anticipated to steer the market towards high monetary gains during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Covered in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report

Ansell Ltd. (Richmond, Australia)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. (Shah Alam, Malaysia)

Hartalega Holdings Bhd. (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)

Dynarex Corporation (New York, U.S)

Elite Surgical

KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD (Kerala, India)

Halyard Health (Georgia, U.S)





Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Highlights:

The Disposable Medical Gloves Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Disposable Medical Gloves industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Disposable Medical Gloves market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Population and Medical Visits to Enhance Market Growth

The increasing number of patients on account of rapidly rising chronic diseases is most likely to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, governments of several regions have increased the funds required for medical facilities to establish a sturdy medical infrastructure. Such evolved infrastructures offer best treatments to the patients, which then attracts their attention. This leads to increased usage of disposable medical gloves. Furthermore, the awareness regarding health care and personal hygiene in the rural as well as the urban areas, results in fueling demand for disposable medical gloves and other sanitary products.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic outbreak affected the majority of the industries and sectors. Strict government rules were imposed on transportation and other services. As the virus worsened, lockdowns were announced in many regions to curb the spread of coronavirus leading to disruption of the world-wide supply chain.

However, to ensure safety measures regarding hygiene amid the pandemic, people bulk bought gloves which fueled further demand for the product. For example, the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association had estimated that the demand for gloves will increase in 2020 to 345 billion gloves by an impressive 16% rise, as compared to the demand in 2019.





Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the fuel delivery system market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

This report focuses on Disposable Medical Gloves Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global disposable medical gloves market is segregated into surgical and examination. Based on material, the market is further divided into latex and synthetic. By category, it is segmented into powdered and power-free. In terms of region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By end-user, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic or pathology labs and dental clinics. Out of the mentioned segments, hospitals and clinics held global market share of 49.1% in 2019. The massively growing clinics and hospitals in developing nations such as China and India, affect the growth of the market positively. Moreover, the collaborations amongst prominent players and hospitals regarding healthcare facilities shall promote growth in the market.

Major companies in the global Disposable Medical Gloves Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Automotive Active Health Monitoring SystemIndustry.





Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Global Market Backed by Government Support Regarding Healthcare

North America generated USD 2.68 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. It is expected to continue dominating the global disposable medical gloves market share in the foreseeable future. The awareness level regarding heath related infections is high among people in this region and the demand for surgical gloves is rising. Moreover, the health guidelines presented by officials in Canada and U.S are strict and hence ensures patient’s health security.

Europe is estimated to hold second highest shares in the global market on account of rising consumption of disposable medical gloves in leading countries such as Germany, France, Italy and Spain among others. As per Hartalega Holdings Bhd., the highest per-capita glove consuming nation is Netherlands with 276 pieces consumed per capita.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing utilization of nitrile gloves used for examination in this region. Nitrile gloves are puncture-proof and cost effective which has surged its demand in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to bolster market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Collaborations by Prominent Players to Spur Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is periodically launching innovative products with detailed study of the market and its target audience. Another essential strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users.

For instance, in August 2019, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, a prominent player of the market, made an industry-academia collaboration announcement and granted a research allowance to the University Teknologi Malaysia to carry out glove sector related in-depth research. This is anticipated to boost market growth in the near future.





Industry Development

June 2019: Top Glove Corporation Bhd launched the BioGreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves, a new addition to its collection of gloves. These gloves are powder free, which makes it sustainable in the disposable nitrile glove category.





Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Latex Allergy- Key Country/Region Healthcare Industry Overview-Key Country/Region- Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.)

Global Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Surgical Examination Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Latex Synthetic



Nitrile Vinyl Others



North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Application Surgical Examination Market Analysis – By Material Latex Synthetic

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category Powdered Powder-free Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic/Pathology Labs Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Nitrile Vinyl Others



Europe Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Application Surgical Examination Market Analysis – By Material Latex Synthetic

Market Analysis – By Category Powdered Powder-free Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic/Pathology Labs Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada



Nitrile Vinyl Others



Market Analysis – By Category Powdered Powder-free Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic/Pathology Labs Dental Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Continued...





