Maryland Board of Nursing Approves CorVel as Provider of Workers’ Compensation Case Management Certification for Specialty Nurses

IRVINE, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, has been approved by the Maryland Board of Nursing as the only certified Workers’ Compensation Case Manager (WCCM-RN) training program in the state. The state of Maryland recognizes WCCM as a specialty practice within the nursing field because the position requires advanced knowledge and skills to act as a patient advocate while navigating the workers’ compensation process.



After Maryland’s previous vendor ended its WCCM-RN program earlier this year, CorVel stepped up to offer its services. The company leveraged its extensive experience as a leader in nurse case management to design a comprehensive program that encompasses everything from the history of case management to insurance and payer information to the Nurse Practice Act and hospital case management.

“The state of Maryland chose to uphold the WCCM-RN certification requirement, even after the only existing training program leading to certification abruptly retired. We at CorVel identified the gap and quickly responded with a solution," said Olympia C. Ross, MSN, RN, ACM-RN, CorVel Case Management Manager & WCCM-RN Faculty Instructor. "I am very proud to say that we have now become the only approved training program for the state of Maryland, and we will be leading the movement to maintain the integrity of this necessary and well-respected professional certification.”

“CorVel is proud to support the WCCM certification that the Maryland State Board of Nursing requires for registered nurses,” said Karen Thomas, RN, MSN, CCCM, Director of Case Management Innovation at CorVel. “We are committed to providing high-quality case management training for all nurses to ensure Maryland’s injured workers receive the best possible care possible.”

Registration is now open for nurses interested in the advanced practice role. Initially, the two-day course will be conducted virtually. For more information, please contact Olympia Ross at pia_ross@corvel.com.

