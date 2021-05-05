Astanza Hosts FREE Webinar: Social Media Marketing for Med Spas and Aesthetics Professionals featuring Precision Laser

Dallas, Texas, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astanza Laser, the leading distributor of laser technology for aesthetic treatments, is hosting a free webinar with Easton, PA’s leading laser clinic, Precision Laser, on Social Media Marketing for Med Spas and Aesthetics Professionals. The live webinar will be held virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST.

Precision Laser is a family owned and operated aesthetic laser practice that offers laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, vascular lesion removal, pigmented lesion removal, and more with the Astanza Trinity and Asclepion MeDioStar diode laser, backed by Astanza. During the webinar, Brian Hasenbauer, Astanza VP of Marketing, will be joined by Jessica Talley, Precision Laser Office Manager, and discuss the importance of social media for medical spas and aesthetic businesses.

“We are thrilled to partner with Precision Laser for this informative webinar on how to grow your business through social media,” said Brian Hasenbauer. “We’ve seen the power social media marketing can have for aesthetic business and are excited to share our knowledge and Precision Laser’s insights on how to build your med spa’s brand, attract new customers, and retain clients through platforms like Instagram and Facebook.”

During the webinar, viewers will learn about the following topics:

Best Social Media Platforms for Med Spas

Content Strategy, Calendar, & Scheduling

Hashtags, Stories, and Highlights

Best Practices and Tipsi

Question & Answers

And More

The Social Media Marketing for Med Spas and Aesthetics Professionals webinar is free to view upon registration. All registrants will receive a recording after the live stream. Click here to register and reserve your spot today!

About Precision Laser

Precision Laser is Easton, PA’s premium laser provider for aesthetic treatments. They provide cutting-edge laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, spider vein removal, brown spot removal, acne treatment, nail fungus removal, and more to residents throughout the greater Easton, Lehigh Valley, and New Jersey areas. Established in May 2019 as a laser tattoo removal-focused practice, the family-owned business has since expanded into a full-service aesthetic practice and continues to deliver superior results for various skin concerns.

To learn more about Precision Laser or schedule an appointment, visit https://precisionlaserspecialists.com/ or call (484) 306-0089. Precision Laser is located at 42 S 3rd Street Easton, PA 18042.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.