Middle East and North Africa Major Projects Outlook Report 2021-2022: Every Country is Investing Heavily to Diversify and Expand their Economies with a Total of $4.1 Trillion in Projects Planned

The MENA region is rich with project opportunities for investors, developers, designers, contractors, manufacturers, and workforce suppliers.



With about $4.1tn of projects planned or underway, every country in the region is investing heavily to diversify and expand their economies, and to meet the needs of fast-growing populations.



Covid-19 severely disrupted the market in 2020, affecting project execution and delaying planned projects.



Despite the uncertainty however, much of the region remains wealthy and committed to their development plans. This will continue to drive huge investments into capital projects in the Middle East and North Africa.



2020 saw a sharp contraction in the value of project contract awards across the Mena region as governments and project developers cut spending in response to the Covid-19 crisis.



But as the economy and oil prices recovered in the latter half of 2020 and in 2021 project activity is set to recover.



Updated to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, this report provides a detailed analysis of the outlook for projects in 2021 and 2022.



The latest edition of MEED's biannual analysis on the region's projects market includes full-year data for 2020 and an assessment of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the MENA projects market.

MENA Projects 2021 provides a comprehensive snapshot of the market at the start of 2021, providing exclusive, up-to-date data, commentary and expert analysis on the outlook for projects in the Mena region in 2021 and 2022.

Complete picture of the projects market in the Mena region in 2021

Country-by-country projects market review of 15 country markets

Latest projects data, analysis, charts and commentary on each market

Market size, contract award trends, pipeline of planned projects

Impact of Covid-19 on Mena projects market by sector

Sector-by-sector breakdown of projects in each market

Oil & gas, construction, power & water, transport and industrial sectors and petrochemicals projects market in the Middle East and North Africa

Projects opportunities with client and procurement details

Client and contractor and client spending plans

Executive Summary

The impact of COVID-19

Regional Overview

Algeria

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Tunisia

UAE

