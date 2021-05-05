Kirk W. McLaren Debuts the First Episode of the Foresight CFO Podcast

Beverly Hills, California, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirk W. McLaren, the chief executive of Foresight CFO, released the first episode of the Foresight CFO Podcast today. The podcast is designed for CEOs of private companies who want to challenge the status quo and create options from the unique perspective of the Growth CFO. The insights gained invariably guide CEOs to have more time and financial resources to do what they love. The Foresight CFO Podcast features discussions with CEOs and subject matter experts, who speak candidly about their successes and setbacks and who offer listeners their best battle-tested business building know-how.





Listen to the full episode with Kirk W. McLaren on The Foresight CFO Podcast.

Guidance from a Vetted Source

The Foresight CFO Podcast is hosted by Kirk W. McLaren, a top thought leader in the industry. His experience as an Army behavioral scientist, Georgetown University graduate instructor, and businessman with a career spanning 30 years uniquely positions him to help CEOs overcome challenges, clarify goals, and jumpstart record growth.

McLaren brings his military experience to his work at Foresight CFO and to the podcast. He states that serving in the Army had a major impact on him. It “cultivated my DNA about being intentional, establishing clear objectives, building the right delivery teams to capture synergies, and then achieving the required outcomes through perseverance globally,” he says.

Tips for CEOs Eager to Achieve Their Goals

The Foresight CFO Podcast is made for CEOs who want to achieve both their business and personal goals, whatever they are.

Maybe a CEO wants to delegate the day-to-day running of the business to a well-prepared executive manager. Perhaps they want to run a company so highly valued that strategic partners and capital lenders seek them out. Maybe they want something as simple as more free time in their schedule to pursue a hobby.

The Foresight CFO Podcast will provide these CEOs with concrete actions. It will also teach them to believe that they can achieve their goals—however big or daring they may be.

In addition, on the podcast McLaren will share practical steps that CEOs can take to create a flourishing company with strong financial footing. In working with hundreds of business leaders from around the world, McLaren has seen that it is just not possible for CEOs to achieve big, meaningful goals when the numbers are a mess, cash flow is up and down, and there is no clear roadmap to profitability.



About:

Hosted by Kirk W. McLaren,CEO of Foresight CFO, the Foresight CFO Podcast is a new show designed for CEOs of private companies who want to challenge the status quo and create options from the unique perspective of the Growth CFO. The insights that CEOs gain while listening to the podcast will help them create more time and more financial resources to do what they love. The Foresight CFO Podcast features discussions with top CEOs and subject matter experts, who speak candidly about their successes and setbacks and who offer listeners battle-tested advice about how to accelerate the growth of their businesses.

Attachment