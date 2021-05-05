New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sparkling Water Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06068220/?utm_source=GNW



The global sparkling water market size is expected to reach USD 76.95 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028. Over the past few years, the demand for packaged water has significantly grown across the globe owing to the rising demand for healthy drinking water and the declining availability of fresh, clean, and hygienic water.



Some of the biggest bottled water companies such as Nestlé S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., and Dr Pepper Snapple Group are promoting healthy water drinking through a number of product launches, including sparkling water. For instance, in March 2020, the Coca-Cola Company launched a new line of the sparkling water under the brand name ‘AHA’ in the U.S. market, which features various flavor infusions to cater to the changing consumer demand.



Sparkling water is often sourced from mineral springs and its effervescence is a result of naturally occurring gases in some cases. Thus, the natural/mineral segment held the largest share of more than 60.0% share in 2020. The flavored caffeinated segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.



In March 2020, Caribou Coffee announced the launch of its new line of refreshing Caribou BOUsted Caffeinated Beverages. Caribou BOUsted is a delicious line of sparkling and blended caffeinated water and juice in a variety of fruit flavors and is available across the U.S. Lately, companies in the industry have been strengthening their distribution networks to enhance consumer reach.



• The flavored natural/mineral and caffeinated sparkling water segment is expected to register a faster growth rate during forecast years as compared to the unflavored segment owing to the increasing launch of fruit-flavored drinks

• The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028

• North America dominated the market by accounting for over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the high product adoption in the region

• By product, the natural/mineral segment held the largest share of more than 60.0% in 2020

