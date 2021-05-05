CORRECTION: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 May 2021





CORRECTION: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions

We have discovered an error with regard to the Maturity date on ISIN DK000952672-5 and DK000953121-2 listed in Appendix 2 of the published auction terms earlier today Wednesday 5 May 2021. Please find an updated auction schedule in the attached Appendix 2.

Questions with regard to this matter may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Appendix 2: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H

ISIN



Capital centre



IT / RF*



Coupon



Maturity date



Bids on Interest rate

trigger



LCR level



Currency



Auction dates Settlement Offering (million)



Start End Cut-off Allotment DK0009513079 SDO (H) RF 1 01/07/2022 Price - 1b DKK Tap-sale** 50 DK0009796864 SDO (H) RF 1 01/07/2023 Price - 1b DKK Tap-sale** 100 DK0009521841 SDO (H) RF 1 01/07/2024 Price - 1b DKK 18/05/2021 20/05/2021 10:30 10:40 3,700 DK0009526139 SDO (H) RF 1 01/07/2025 Price - 1b DKK Tap-sale** 250 DK0009531485 SDO (H) RF 1 01/07/2026 Price - 1b DKK 17/05/2021 20/05/2021 13:00 13:10 6,600 DK0009502114 SDO (H) RF 1 01/01/2024 Price - 1b DKK Tap-sale** 50 DK0009530677 SDO (H) IT 1 01/04/2022 Price 4.56% 1b DKK 17/05/2021 19/05/2021 11:30 11:40 3,700 DK0009526725 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/07/2030 Price 1b DKK 21/05/2021 11:30 11:40 1,800 DK0009531139 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/07/2024 Yield - 1b DKK 21/05/2021 10:30 10:40 11,400 DK0009531212 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/07/2027 Yield 2a DKK 21/05/2021 13:00 13:10 1,700

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger/(RF) Refinancing trigger

** Tap sales are conducted on 18th and 19th May 2021.

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter. The above table exclusively includes ISINs the amount of which exceeds a value equivalent to DKK 50m.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

Attachment