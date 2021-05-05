CORRECTION: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 May 2021

CORRECTION: Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions

We have discovered an error with regard to the Maturity date on ISIN DK000952672-5 and DK000953121-2 listed in Appendix 2 of the published auction terms earlier today Wednesday 5 May 2021. Please find an updated auction schedule in the attached Appendix 2.

Questions with regard to this matter may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Appendix 2: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H

ISIN

Capital centre

IT / RF*

Coupon

Maturity date

Bids onInterest rate
trigger

LCR level

Currency

Auction datesSettlementOffering (million)

 StartEndCut-offAllotment
DK0009513079SDO (H)RF101/07/2022Price-1bDKKTap-sale**  50
DK0009796864SDO (H)RF101/07/2023Price-1bDKKTap-sale**  100
DK0009521841SDO (H)RF101/07/2024Price-1bDKK18/05/202120/05/202110:3010:403,700
DK0009526139SDO (H)RF101/07/2025Price-1bDKKTap-sale**  250
DK0009531485SDO (H)RF101/07/2026Price-1bDKK17/05/202120/05/202113:0013:106,600
DK0009502114SDO (H)RF101/01/2024Price-1bDKKTap-sale**  50
DK0009530677SDO (H)IT101/04/2022Price4.56%1bDKK17/05/202119/05/202111:3011:403,700
DK0009526725SDO (H)RFAdjustable01/07/2030Price 1bDKK21/05/202111:3011:401,800
DK0009531139SDO (H)RFAdjustable01/07/2024Yield-1bDKK21/05/202110:3010:4011,400
DK0009531212SDO (H)RFAdjustable01/07/2027Yield 2aDKK21/05/202113:0013:101,700

*        (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger/(RF) Refinancing trigger
**        Tap sales are conducted on 18th and 19th May 2021.

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter. The above table exclusively includes ISINs the amount of which exceeds a value equivalent to DKK 50m.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

CORRECTION Terms for Nykredit and Totalkredit's auctions