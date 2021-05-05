Auxly Appoints First Chief People Officer

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) (“Auxly” or the “Company”), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that it has hired Andrea Fraser as Chief People Officer. In this new role, Ms. Fraser will lead all aspects of the Company’s human resources, including crafting talent acquisition strategies, promoting inclusion in the workplace and further developing and evaluating career paths to meet the Company’s business goals. Ms. Fraser will also manage Auxly’s ongoing response to the impacts of COVID-19 as it relates to its employees and office spaces.



Ms. Fraser brings extensive experience and deep knowledge of leading People and Culture strategy and initiatives for multinational CPG and digital marketing companies, most recently working as Director, Global Human Resources at Tilray.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrea to the Auxly Family,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “We believe she is the right leader to help us continue building an engaged, inclusive and high-performing culture at Auxly.”

Ms. Fraser commented, “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Auxly as its new Chief People Officer. The highly engaged culture that Auxly has created is truly special and I look forward to helping them take these strengths to a new level of performance and success.”

