Minim to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

Company to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 17, 2021

MANCHESTER, NH, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 prior to the market open on Monday, May 17, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 17, 2021 to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 393-7958

(866) 393-7958 International Dial-In Number: (706) 643-5255

(706) 643-5255 Conference ID: 6164624

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with conference ID #6164624.

Slides for the call will be made available five minutes prior to the call on the investor information section of the Company’s website, https://ir.minim.com, which will also host the call recording afterwards.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as “Minim" (OTCQB: MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com