Penn Virginia Announces Proposed $350 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOUSTON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia”) (NASDAQ: PVAC) today announced that, subject to market conditions and other factors, its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Penn Virginia Holdings, LLC intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). Penn Virginia intends to use the proceeds from the offering to fully repay and terminate its second lien term loan, to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under its reserve based revolving credit facility and to pay related fees and expenses.



The Notes will be offered and sold in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Penn Virginia Corporation

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas.

