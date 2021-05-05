Avenir LNG Limited - Publishes Annual Report

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

London, May [5], 2021 – Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC: AVENIR) today published its Annual Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 online. A copy of the Annual Report can be downloaded from the link below, and is available on our website ( https://avenirlng.com ).

Key highlights in 2020:

Delivery of our first new-build dual purpose LNG vessel Avenir Advantage and commenced her three-year charter with Petronas

Achieved mechanical completion for our terminal in Sardinia with Higas

Revenues increased 119% from 2019 to $2.3 million in 2020 following the delivery of our first vessel

EBITDA* loss decreased by $1.8 million from 2019

*EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation and impairments.

Subsequent events:

Delivery of our second new-build dual purpose LNG vessel Avenir Accolade and commenced her three-year charter with LNG Power

Commenced the commissioning phase of our LNG storage and distribution terminal in Sardinia. The Group expects full completion and handover of the terminal before the end of the first half of 2021

https://avenirlng.com/financials/avenir-lnglimited-3/

About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel.

Leveraging the expertise of its’ shareholders, Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas.