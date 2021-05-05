New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067896/?utm_source=GNW



The global immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $15.01 billion in 2020 to $16.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $20.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market consists of sales of immunochemistry diagnostic devices and related services. Immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment are designed to diagnose diseases or conditions by studying the functions of the immune system through analyzing the nature of specific proteins, antigens, antibodies, and their interaction.



In the USA, the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is regulated under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and all diagnostic laboratory tests are regulated by the clinical laboratory improvement amendments of 1988 (CLIA), which is administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). A CLIA/FDA compliant laboratory is required to file a PMA/510(k) for market approval of any immunochemistry device. Hence, the regulatory scenario related to immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment will keep a check on the companies that manufacture these devices and equipment.



Stringent regulatory policies related to approval of immunoassay instruments and consumables is a major restraint for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market.Immunochemistry devices and equipment manufacturers are required to obtain multiple and separate clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for launching their products.



The entire process of regulatory approval is time-consuming, with a minimum of about 18-30 months required for approval of class III devices and around 6-9 months required for approval of class II devices.



An increase in the incidence of target diseases is a major driver for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market.The incidence rate of diseases such as viral infections, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, or hormonal disorders is increasing worldwide, mainly due to poor lifestyle choices.



For example, according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death, accounting for over 17.6 million deaths per year. This number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030.



Companies in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in automated immunoassay systems.This is mainly because automation has led to an increase in the capabilities of diagnostic devices in testing higher volumes of patient specimens.



In addition, the development of various integrated clinical chemistry systems has immensely improved the efficiency of the analytical phase of clinical chemistry laboratory testing and led to further automation. For example, ichroma-50 is an automatic immunoassay analyzer of Boditech Med Inc. that measures the concentration of the targeted analyte in body fluids such as blood, urine, and other samples in few minutes, and reduces the labor cost and human error in the process.

