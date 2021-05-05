Cerner Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Updates Guidance, Expands Capital Return Program and Commences CEO Succession

Increased 2021 Earnings Outlook on Strong Margin Expansion

Board Authorizes New $3.75 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Brent Shafer and Board Agree to Begin Search for Company’s Next CEO

Shafer Expected to Continue to Serve Until Successor Appointed

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, today announced results for the 2021 first quarter that ended March 31, 2021, and other news.

Cerner will host an earnings conference call to provide additional detail on the company’s results and outlook at 8 a.m. CDT on May 5, 2021. On the call, Cerner will discuss its results and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. Cerner recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration.

