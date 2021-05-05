Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Report 2021: Market Share for 2019 and 2020 Shipments as Well as a Forecast for 2021-2025

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2025, 16th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global digital baseband unit (BBU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2019 and 2020 shipments as well as a forecast for 2021-2025.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:

  • 2G GSM/EDGE BTS
  • 3G UMTS/CDMA NodeB
  • 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced eNodeB
  • 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro eNodeB
  • 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO eNodeB
  • 5G New Radio Massive MIMO gNodeB

Features

  • 2019 and 2020 Shipments by Region
  • 2019 and 2020 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
  • 2019 and 2020 Shipments by Air Interface
  • 2021-2025 Forecast by Region
  • 2021-2025 Forecast by Air Interface
  • 2021-2025 Forecast by Frequency Cluster

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Changes for this edition and future editions of market forecast reports
  • 2020 Review: Uncertainty of COVID-19 coupled with multiple export bans on Huawei
  • Technologies = Delays
  • BBU Forecast 2021-2025
  • Demand Drivers for the Analyst's Forecast
  • Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

  • BBU Acronyms
  • BBU Architecture Definitions:
  • Virtual BBUs
  • Air Interface Definitions
  • 4G LTE Definitions
  • 5G New Radio Definitions
  • 4G/4.5G/5G NR Frequency Clusters - Non Massive MIMO
  • 4.9G Frequency Clusters - Massive MIMO
  • 5G NR Frequency Clusters - Non-Massive MIMO
  • 5G NR Frequency Clusters - Massive MIMO

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2019 Review: Huawei Technologies BIS Entity Ban overshadows market rebounds in Europe and Asia
1.2 2020 Review: A year of COVID-19, more Huawei bans, RAN/Core swap outs, and China 5G
1.3 BBU Forecast 2021-2025
1.4 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR MASSIVE MIMO/MMWAVE BBU
2.1 5G NR Massive MIMO gNodeB Market Share
2.2 5G NR Massive MIMO gNodeB Forecast 2021-2025

CHAPTER 3: NON MASSIVE MIMO 4G/5G NR BBUS

CHAPTER 4: NON MASSIVE MIMO 2G/3G BBUS

CHAPTER 5: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE
China and India Drive 2019 Demand; COVID-19 + China/U.S. Impact 2020
2021-2025 Forecast
5.1 North America
5.2 Latin America/Caribbean
5.3 Europe
5.4 Africa
5.5 The Middle East
5.6 Asia Pacific
5.7 Japan
5.8 South Korea
5.9 China
5.10 India

