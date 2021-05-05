Team One Extends Footprint Into The Northwest, Adding Boise Office

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team One , Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency for premium brands, today announced its expansion into the Northwest with the addition of its newest team based in Boise, Idaho. This transition is the latest organizational shift resulting from Publicis Groupe’s realignment of resources across the network, and will now more deeply connect Team One’s media, technology and strategy offerings with the Boise team’s daily operations.



“With this transition, Team One will now have a presence in more corners of the United States, allowing us to deeply support the many growing companies located in the great Northwest,” said Julie Michael, CEO of Team One. “We’re eager to integrate this new team and start learning from each other. Their deep history serving B2B and technology clients will be a complimentary addition to our current capabilities, and will no doubt help us continue to grow and evolve, rounding out the connected services and products we’re able to deliver to clients.”

The Team One Boise office will be led by Managing Director, Christal Gammill, a veteran of the Publicis team who has been overseeing operations of the Boise office since 2013.

Founded over 30 years ago as Floathe Johnson, Inc., the Boise office was later acquired by The Evans Group, and has been part of Publicis Groupe since 2001. The Boise team brings deep experience in the B2B marketing space, working with major technology companies like HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise for over three decades. Current clients include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., the J.R. Simplot Company, and Crucial by Micron, which will now be added to Team One’s roster.

The Boise team currently provides account management, creative and production management services. Team One will bring a new layer of strategy, event/experiential, PR, media, and data capabilities to Boise’s existing clients.

“Team One is a natural fit for our group,” said Christal Gammill, Managing Director of Team One, Boise. “We are genuinely excited about working closely and collaboratively with our new Team One colleagues throughout the U.S. And we are looking forward to bringing new ideas and insights to our local and global clients, building on our long-standing client relationships.”

Historically, the Boise team has supported global brands across the transportation, telecommunications, and healthcare spaces, in addition to state lotteries. The office also has a history of donating time and services to local and regional nonprofits including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho, The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, The NAACP Treasure Valley Chapter, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

The official transition went into effect as of May 1, 2021.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. Team One has five (now six) North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago and Atlanta. And now Boise. Team One clients include Lexus, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, W Hotels, Expedia, Jacuzzi Brands, St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Make-a-Wish, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Sparklight and Cathay Pacific. Visit TeamOne-USA.com.

